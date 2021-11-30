ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAY WHAT: 'THE POWER FIVE'

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I just checked a little bit before where (Jarry) had been letting goals. I tried that move in practice and scored on Marky. I figured if I could score on Marky, I can score on this guy, too. "You're always ready to get the call to go. Not that...

www.nhl.com

letsgohawks.net

#BREAKING Chicago Blackhawks Trade Goalie.

The Chicago Blackhawks and general manager Kyle Davidson announced a trade on Thursday. Davidson has shipped goalie Malcolm Subban off to the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres have been in huge need of goaltending help so Subban will give them a huge boost. In return the Blackhawks will get “future considerations”.
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
Analytics with Alison: Beniers' All-Around Game

Much attention is given to the offensive prowess of Kraken prospect Matty Beniers, but the overall impact of the franchise's first draft pick in history goes far beyond just scoring. December 2, 2021. When you're a top two overall draft pick in the NHL, you're rightly going to draw a...
SAY WHAT: 'SCRATCHING THE SURFACE'

"We all wanted him to get it (the hat-trick). He had like a million shot attempts. He played really well tonight. Still such a humble kid. Just kind of scratching the surface of what he can be and show the hockey world that he's one of the best in the NHL."
SAY WHAT: 'A GREAT ATMOSPHERE'

The buzz around the rink following a 5-2 win over the Islanders. Mangiapane is the fastest player in franchise history to score 13 goals on the road. "Playing with a lot of good players. They're giving me the puck right now and I'm just having to put them home. We've been playing a lot on the road as well, so that helps. I think we played a solid game tonight and we're going to need another one tomorrow."
Top five power plays in NHL finding success for varying reasons

Barr says Oilers rely on McDavid, Draisaitl, Predators use interchangeability. The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2021-22 NHL season by former NHL coaches and assistants who will turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher. In this week's edition,...
SAY WHAT: 'THIS ONE WAS SPECIAL'

The buzz around the rink following a 4-0 win over the Bruins in Beantown. "It means a lot, but I just came here with the mindset to get a W. I wasn't trying to think about who I'm playing against, because obviously I've got a bunch of friends on the Bruins team. I want them to do well, but if you come here as an opponent - I knew my role, I know who I'm playing against, I know who is my family. I was just fighting for our team and I really feel like a part of this team, you know? It was my mindset to come in here, not think about it, not (joke) around with guys. I wasn't even saying hi to them before the game. I was really trying to focus on my game - our game - and just get the W.
Daily Herald

What's the solution for Hawks' struggling power play?

No team is struggling more than the Blackhawks on the power play over the last month. So it was hardly a surprise that the Hawks spent the majority of their practice time trying to find solutions Wednesday at Fifth Third Arena. What was a surprise is how the Hawks split...
Hockey Keeps Fighting

November was Hockey Fights Cancer month in the NHL, one of the league's most meaningful initiatives. In honor of the effort, VGK Insider Gary Lawless wrote an essay for last week's episode of Knight Life on AT&T SportsNet. That essay is included below, along with the video from Knight Life.
BLOG: Hubbard heads home to cheer on Oilers

EDMONTON, AB - McDavid. Draisaitl. Crosby. Hubbard. The Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins forwards weren't the only sports stars in attendance at Rogers Place on Wednesday as Carolina Panthers running back and Sherwood Park product Chuba Hubbard was also in the building to cheer on his hometown team to a 5-2 victory.
560 The Joe

The Panthers on The Winning Prowl

Florida Panthers had a miraculous comeback last night agianst The Capitals and Randy Moller was there for all the action and insight plus what the future holds.
SAY WHAT: 'YOU HAVE TO HAVE A GOAL'

Coach Sutter on team's hot start, facing the Kings and more. Darryl Sutter spoke to the media this morning ahead of tonight's clash with the Kings. Here's what the head coach had to say on a number of topics:. On playing divisional games this trip:. "I think it's really good...
Construction company owner has a ball in his day as a CBJ goalie

As soon as the goalie with a black matte helmet and bright yellow pads took to the American Airlines Center ice, you knew it wouldn't be a normal morning for the Blue Jackets. Or for Casey Sherwood, for that matter. The 36-year-old construction company owner from Dallas filled in as...
Need to Know: Bruins at Predators

NASHVILLE - The Bruins will be looking to rebound from their loss to the Red Wings when they visit the Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday night. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the 8 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub:. Haula Shifting...
