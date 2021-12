After a full two years of staging digital theater during the pandemic, First Stage jubilantly returns to the intimate Todd Wehr Theater to offer one of its best holiday shows, A Charlie Brown Christmas. This is the third time the theater company has returned to this gentle world created by Charles M. Schulz. Even if youngsters aren’t familiar with the Schulz “gang,” parents will certainly recognize the characters. Everyone from the neighborhood is here, including Lucy, Schroeder, Linus, Sally, Pigpen, Snoopy and, of course, Charlie Brown. The show is suggested for children ages 4 and older.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO