Captain Leon Smith described Great Britain’s Davis Cup quarter-final loss to Germany as “a tough day to swallow”.Britain were looking for a repeat of their victory over the same opposition in the last eight two years ago and made the perfect start when Dan Evans thumped Peter Gojowczyk 6-2 6-1.But Cameron Norrie suffered his first defeat of the week, going down 7-6 (6) 3-6 6-2 to Jan-Lennard Struff, and Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz won a tense deciding doubles rubber 7-6 (10) 7-6 (5) against Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.It is therefore Germany who will travel to Madrid for the...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO