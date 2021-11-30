ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Over 100 former Afghan security members dead or missing under Taliban rule

By Axios
 6 days ago
The Taliban have "killed or forcibly disappeared" over 100 former members of Afghanistan's security forces since the group took power in August, a Human Rights Watch report published Tuesday found. Why it matters: Former military members and officials from the ousted government, activists and other Taliban critics are facing...

Comments / 20

Michael Petrov
6d ago

Thanks Biden. You abandoned the Afghans that helped our troops and left them to die.

Reply
14
IN THIS ARTICLE
