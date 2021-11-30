ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Seattle-area startups make Madrona, Goldman list of top AI companies

By Rick Morgan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle-based Madrona Venture Group has teamed up with Goldman Sachs to list the top 40 artificial intelligence and machine learning startups. The firms are calling the list, released Monday, the Intelligent Applications Top 40, or IA40. Madrona, Goldman and the other judges put together an initial list of more than 220...

