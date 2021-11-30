4 Seattle-area startups make Madrona, Goldman list of top AI companies

The Top Bay Area Companies for Supplier Diversity list was created in collaboration with the Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council (WRMSDC) and San Francisco Business Times. Companies must have Bay Area operations in the nine-county Greater Bay Area. Each participating company was required to complete a brief online survey. Each question in the survey had its own score based upon our collective determination of its importance in developing and having the most diverse and inclusive supply chain. The total score was used to rank companies in the published list. There was no fee associated with participation in the survey or publication in the Top Bay Area Companies for Supply Chain Inclusion and Equity.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO