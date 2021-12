The Polygon price analysis is bullish today. Resistance for MATIC is present at $2.13. Support for MATIC is present at $2.04. The Polygon price analysis is bullish for today as the price has jumped further high today. The current bullish momentum of MATIC is quite overwhelming as MATIC has managed to make several high spikes during the last five days. Yesterday’s bullish momentum was of quite an impact as MATIC broke through the crucial resistance of $1.92, and the price was capped at a $2 psychological mark while swinging as high as $2.09. Today bulls smashed the next resistance present at $2.04 in a swift move, and now they are aiming for $2.13 resistance, which also is a crucial resistance level.

