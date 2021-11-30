Benny Mathis

(CNN) — The parents of the suspect in a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan that left four students dead this week are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in those deaths. Legal experts were quick to point out that such charges are far from the norm -- it is James...
The NFL has suspended three players without pay for misrepresenting their vaccine status, the league announced Thursday. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown, his teammate Mike Edwards and free agent John Franklin III will each miss their next three games, the league said. The suspension comes after players were...
President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
(CNN) — Researchers in South Africa reported Thursday they have found some evidence that people who had been infected once with coronavirus were more likely to be reinfected with the Omicron variant than with the Beta or Delta variants. They said it's too soon to know for sure, but a...
The Omicron variant has now been detected in at least five states, after multiple states announced their first cases of the strain on Thursday night. At least 10 total cases have now been reported in the U.S., as local leaders are warning that the variant is now spreading within some communities.
Jurors at the New York sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-girlfriend and longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein, were shown a law enforcement videotape of the interior of a Florida estate where prosecutors say she and the financier exploited underage victims when the pair lived there together. The video, which...
Celebrities showed their support for actor Alec Baldwin after he did his first sit-down interview about what happened during the fatal shooting that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza injured. Baldwin described to viewers what happened the day he fatally shot Hutchins on the set of "Rust,"...
