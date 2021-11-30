ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECB to continue bond buying throughout 2022 – report

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank is likely to keep buying bonds through next year to boost the bloc’s economy...

ECB’s Knot: high inflation could warrant rate hike in 2023

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – If inflation continues to exceed expectations next year, the European Central Bank (ECB) could decide to raise interest rates by 2023, ECB policymaker Klaas Knot said in an interview with Dutch newspaper het Financieele Dagblad published on Friday. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by John Stonestreet)
China-listed firms rush to divest property businesses amid sector crackdown

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China-listed companies are increasingly divesting real estate businesses amid stricter regulatory scrutiny of the industry, according to filings and state media, in a year dominated by headlines of financial woe at China Evergrande Group. Tightened lending curbs in the real estate industry early this year has exacerbated...
Surging inflation pressure curbs growth in UK services firms: PMI

LONDON (Reuters) – The strongest inflation pressures in at least 23 years crimped the recovery of British services companies from the COVID-19 pandemic in November and dented optimism for the coming year, a survey showed on Friday. The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 58.5 in...
Fundraising for Latam fintechs likely to be under pressure

(Reuters) – Fundraising is likely to become momentarily tougher for financial startups in Latin America as the prospect of higher interest rates has reduced investor appetite for riskier assets, chief financial officers told the Reuters Next conference. Panelists said investors will ask for more indications of profitability before pouring money...
Flexibility key for central banks navigating Omicron variant uncertainty

(Reuters) – The Omicron variant of COVID-19 could potentially prolong some of the supply chain challenges that heightened inflationary pressures during the pandemic and central banks need flexibility to address the uncertain landscape, a panel of economic experts said during the Reuters Next conference on Thursday. “On the supply side,...
101 WIXX

Barclays, RBS, HSBC, Credit Suisse fined 344 million euros for forex cartel

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union antitrust regulators fined Barclays, Credit Suisse, HSBC and RBS a total of 344 million euros ($390 million) on Thursday for rigging the foreign exchange spot trading market. UBS avoided a 94 million euro fine as it had alerted the European Commission about the cartel. The EU...
kdal610.com

ECB governors mull delaying call on future bond buys as outlook murky

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – A growing number of European Central Bank governors are considering delaying part of a decision on the ECB’s stimulus plans as the outlook has been muddied by a new coronavirus variant and mounting price pressures, sources said. The ECB’s Governing Council will meet on Dec. 16 to...
b975.com

Analysis-ECB faces pressure to unlock bonds and avert market squeeze

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank is coming under pressure from bankers to lend more of its stash of German government bonds to avert a market squeeze that would undo some of its own stimulus efforts. As the safest debt in the region, Germany’s sovereign bonds are the lifeblood...
FXStreet.com

ECB's Panetta: Continued monetary stimulus necessary

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday that continued monetary stimulus was still necessary and argued that everything they have achieved so far will be put at risk if they lose patience, per Reuters. Additional takeaways. "Inappropriate, sharp reduction of purchases would be tantamount to a tightening...
US News and World Report

ECB's Schnabel Sees Risk of Higher Inflation: Report

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation will be higher next year than previously thought and there is a risk that price growth could stay above the ECB's target in the medium term, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel told Bloomberg in an interview. "The risks to inflation are skewed...
Reuters

Eurozone bond yields edge higher but COVID concerns weigh; ECB eyed

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields edged higher on Monday, partially retracing Friday's drop that saw yields fall to more than two-month lows, as investors consolidated holdings after a choppy week in global debt markets. With European markets caught between the twin forces of fears of new pandemic...
Seekingalpha.com

Buy Bonds And Become Indentured

There have been some exceptions, but in general, bonds have been lousy investments because they have no "real yield." I have been warning about bonds and their yields for months and months now. There have been some exceptions, but in general, they have been lousy investments because they have no “real yield.” This means that most bonds do not yield more than either the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate of inflation, 6.2%, which is the highest rate of CPI inflation in 31 years. Neither do most yield more than the Producer Price Index (PPI) rate of inflation, 8.6%, which is the highest rate since statistics have been taken. Together, the average rate of inflation is 7.4%, which is approximately 585 basis points, over the 10-year Treasury.
wtvbam.com

Fed’s Bostic: Eyeing end of Q1 conclusion for bond taper

(Reuters) – Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic told the Reuters Next conference on Thursday it would be appropriate to conclude the tapering of the central bank’s bond-buying program by the end of the first quarter of 2022. Bostic also said that if inflation continues to run as...
wtvbam.com

Cash stopped flowing in to EMs outside China this quarter -IIF

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Capital flows to emerging markets not including China suffered a “sudden stop” this quarter according to the Institute of International Finance, setting up some EMs poorly for an expected monetary tightening cycle in developed economies. “Our high-frequency tracking shows flows into non-China EM grinding to a...
wtvbam.com

Emerging market FX gains seen modest amid tighter Fed and China, Omicron risks: Reuters poll

JOHANNESBURG/BENGALURU/BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Emerging market currencies will struggle to make modest gains next year as the U.S. Federal Reserve turns more hawkish, squeezing interest rate differentials, amid likely unimpressive growth from world No. 2 economy China, a Reuters poll found. Beaten-down currencies like the South African rand, Turkish lira...
wtvbam.com

Factbox-U.S. Treasury tweaked its currency manipulation test; what’s different?

(Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday said it employed somewhat broader measures of trade and current account surpluses and currency interventions in its analysis of U.S. trading partners’ foreign exchange policies. The semi-annual report declined to label any U.S. trading partner a currency manipulator, although it found that...
