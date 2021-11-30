ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECB to continue bond buying throughout 2022 – report

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank is likely to keep buying bonds through next year to boost the bloc’s economy...

China Evergrande gets $260 million guarantee demand

(Reuters) – China Evergrande Group said on Friday it had got a demand for a $260 million guarantee obligation, and said it may be unable to pay up due to a liquidity crunch. It said it was engaged in discussions with creditors to formulate a restructuring plan. (Reporting by Arundhati...
Fed’s Bullard wants faster policy tightening, citing ‘inflation shock’

(Reuters) -St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank James Bullard on Friday called for the Fed to begin tightening monetary policy, citing unexpectedly high inflation, strong economic growth and a labor market that is very tight and poised to strengthen further. “These considerations suggest that the FOMC at upcoming meetings may want...
Inflation, pandemic wave hitting euro zone recovery at early stage: ECB’s Panetta

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The euro zone’s recovery from a pandemic shock is still incomplete and the recent inflation shock along with a new pandemic wave are endangering the rebound, European Central Bank policymaker Fabio Panetta said on Thursday. “The inflationary spike stemming from global supply shocks and the resurgence in...
Fed’s Bostic: Eyeing end of Q1 conclusion for bond taper

(Reuters) – Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic told the Reuters Next conference on Thursday it would be appropriate to conclude the tapering of the central bank’s bond-buying program by the end of the first quarter of 2022. Bostic also said that if inflation continues to run as...
Barclays, RBS, HSBC, Credit Suisse fined 344 million euros for forex cartel

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union antitrust regulators fined Barclays, Credit Suisse, HSBC and RBS a total of 344 million euros ($390 million) on Thursday for rigging the foreign exchange spot trading market. UBS avoided a 94 million euro fine as it had alerted the European Commission about the cartel. The EU...
Turkish banks will support new low-rates economic model, association head says

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish banks will support a “new economic model” based on low interest rates championed by President Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish Banks Association Chairman Alpaslan Cakar said, adding efforts for banks to carry out capital injections to support credit growth were underway. Under pressure from Erdogan, the central bank...
ECB Governors Mull Delaying Call on Future Bond Buys as Outlook Murky

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A growing number of European Central Bank governors are considering delaying part of a decision on the ECB's stimulus plans as the outlook has been muddied by a new coronavirus variant and mounting price pressures, sources said. The ECB's Governing Council will meet on Dec. 16 to...
Analysis-ECB Faces Pressure to Unlock Bonds and Avert Market Squeeze

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is coming under pressure from bankers to lend more of its stash of German government bonds to avert a market squeeze that would undo some of its own stimulus efforts. As the safest debt in the region, Germany's sovereign bonds are the lifeblood...
ECB's Panetta: Continued monetary stimulus necessary

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday that continued monetary stimulus was still necessary and argued that everything they have achieved so far will be put at risk if they lose patience, per Reuters. Additional takeaways. "Inappropriate, sharp reduction of purchases would be tantamount to a tightening...
ECB's Schnabel Sees Risk of Higher Inflation: Report

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation will be higher next year than previously thought and there is a risk that price growth could stay above the ECB's target in the medium term, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel told Bloomberg in an interview. "The risks to inflation are skewed...
Eurozone bond yields edge higher but COVID concerns weigh; ECB eyed

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields edged higher on Monday, partially retracing Friday's drop that saw yields fall to more than two-month lows, as investors consolidated holdings after a choppy week in global debt markets. With European markets caught between the twin forces of fears of new pandemic...
Buy Bonds And Become Indentured

There have been some exceptions, but in general, bonds have been lousy investments because they have no "real yield." I have been warning about bonds and their yields for months and months now. There have been some exceptions, but in general, they have been lousy investments because they have no “real yield.” This means that most bonds do not yield more than either the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate of inflation, 6.2%, which is the highest rate of CPI inflation in 31 years. Neither do most yield more than the Producer Price Index (PPI) rate of inflation, 8.6%, which is the highest rate since statistics have been taken. Together, the average rate of inflation is 7.4%, which is approximately 585 basis points, over the 10-year Treasury.
REUTERS NEXT-DBS CEO says hard for digital banks to gain market share in Singapore

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Singapore’s soon-to-launch online-only banks will find it hard to carve out space in the city-state’s market, DBS Chief Executive Piyush Gupta told the Reuters Next conference. “Even in markets like Brazil and China you can see that the relative market share, size and growth of the...
IMF says U.S. monetary policy should focus more on inflation risks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund on Friday warned of intensifying inflationary pressures, especially in the United States, and new uncertainties caused by the Omicron variant of COVID-19, and said U.S. central bankers should focus more on inflation risks. In a blog published Friday, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath...
Powell places faster bond-buying taper on Fed's Christmas table

Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. central bankers in December will discuss whether to end their bond purchases a few months earlier than had been anticipated, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday, pointing to a strong economy, stalled workforce growth, and high inflation that is expected to last into mid-2022.
