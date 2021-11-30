ECB to continue bond buying throughout 2022 – report

There have been some exceptions, but in general, bonds have been lousy investments because they have no "real yield." I have been warning about bonds and their yields for months and months now. There have been some exceptions, but in general, they have been lousy investments because they have no “real yield.” This means that most bonds do not yield more than either the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate of inflation, 6.2%, which is the highest rate of CPI inflation in 31 years. Neither do most yield more than the Producer Price Index (PPI) rate of inflation, 8.6%, which is the highest rate since statistics have been taken. Together, the average rate of inflation is 7.4%, which is approximately 585 basis points, over the 10-year Treasury.

