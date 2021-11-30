ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

South Ridge tips off season with win over Eveleth-Gilbert

WDIO-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday night the South Ridge girls basketball team tipped off their 2021-2022 season...

www.wdio.com

WDIO-TV

Deer River's Kongsjord, Thompson to post-season all-star games

Going undefeated in the regular season the Deer River football team capped things off with a trip to the Class A state quarterfinals. However a pair warriors aren't done yet, as Valarian 'JoJo' Thompson and Tait Kongsjord will each kickoff in postseason all-star games. "I think it's pretty cool and...
DEER RIVER, MN
Linn County Leader

Slightly delayed, BHS basketball seasons tipping off

Three nights later than expected and on the road, rather than at home, Brookfield High School’s varsity basketball teams are to tip off Monday 2021-22 seasons both squads hope to make significantly more-successful, records-wise, than last winter’s. Due to the Fayette football team’s advancement to today’s (Saturday’s) state quarterfinals and,...
BROOKFIELD, MO
Argus Observer Online

Payette tips off the season

PAYETTE — Recently, on Nov. 12, the Payette Pirates women’s basketball team started their season at the Payette dome against the Nampa Christian Trojans. In their game, the Pirates and Trojans battled back and forth in a close fought battle until the Pirates started to run into foul trouble. The Pirates’ fouls lead to Nampa Christian shooting a plethora of free throws. Additionally, a few players from the Pirates’ team fouled out, resulting in a limited number of subs. As a result, the Trojans began to extend their lead, bringing the final score to 48-35.
PAYETTE, ID
Spotlight News

SPOTTED: Jets kick off hockey season with win over the Mohawks

ALBANY — Hockey season is here. The Capital District Jets, a combination of students from Colonie, Shaker, Averill Park, Columbia, and Tamarac high schools, is 1-0 after beating the Mohawks 5-2 in the season opener on Saturday, Nov. 27. A day before, the team scrimmaged LaSalle Institute at the Albany County Hockey Facility and also […]
ALBANY, NY
Newsbug.info

Warriors win Tip-Off

CISSNA PARK—The teams all converged on Cissna Park Jr. Sr. High School Saturday for the final day of the Tip-Off Tournament. The Watseka Warriors earned a spot in the championship game against Armstrong-Potomac when they defeated cross county rival Milford. Prior to the beginning of their game the teams has some business to take care of. Bismarck-Henning (2-2) handled Momence (0-4) winning 49-19. Cissna Park (2-2) played Tri-Point (1-3). The Timberwolves came out on top of that mathup winning 57-17. Bishop McNamara and Milford both entered their game with a 2-1 record. The Bearcats won 46-34 moving to 3-1. The final game of the tournament featured the Armstrong-Potomac Trojans and the Watseka Warriors. The Warriors won a close match-up 32-29.
CISSNA PARK, IL
WDIO-TV

Prep Boys Hockey: Greenway bests Rock Ridge in program debut, Grand Rapids holds off Duluth East

The Rock Ridge boys hockey team couldn't hold off Greenway in their season opener falling 4-3 at the Hodgins-Berardo Arena in Coleraine on Tuesday night. Ezra Calrson scored first for the Raiders. Then down 3-0 in the third period Brant Tiedeman would tally the Wolverines first-ever goal as a program, and his first varsity goal, to get Rock Ridge on the board. Ryder Gerulli and Nick Troutwine added two more in the third period to tie it before Greenway's Carter Cline scored the game-winning goal.
DULUTH, MN
Sandusky Register

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Streaks on line as season tips off Friday night

Bellevue's girls basketball team will take a 52-game conference winning streak into a season that might look strange to longtime Lady Red fans. For only the second time since he became Bellevue's head coach in 2014, Kory Santoro won't have one of his talented daughters on the court. “Obviously it’s...
BELLEVUE, OH
elizabethton.com

‘Dogs smoke Chiefs to tip off season with win

With key parts of their team sitting in the ‘Dog Pound awaiting Friday night’s football game, Coach Ned Smith’s Bulldog team didn’t let that affect them in the opening game of the 2021-2022 season against the visiting Cherokee Chiefs Thursday as Hampton blew out to a 62-19 advantage by the half and never looked back.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
The Lebanon Reporter

Lady Star swimmers start season off with win

DOVER - There is a new era underway for the Western Boone swimming and diving team. They have a new coach in former Star standout Hayley Eadie, and have high hopes for what the team can do this year. "I love how dedicated this group is to the sport, and...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
heraldcourier.com

PREP ROUNDUP: West Ridge takes win over Cloudland, 80-39

John Dyer has diagrammed a fast start for his West Ridge High School boys basketball team. The veteran coach has the first-year school sitting at 3-0 after the Wolves hammered Happy Valley, 75-30, and cruised past Cloudland, 80-39, on Saturday. Thirteen different players scored in the win over Happy Valley...
HIGH SCHOOL
newjerseyhills.com

Ridge High football team puts another winning season in the books

BERNARDS TWP. – Ridge High School’s football team put together a fourth straight winning season in 2021 with only powerhouses blocking the path to perhaps even more. Ridge finished 7-3 with setbacks to unbeaten Central 5 and Big Central Conference Delaware champ Hillsborough and perennial contender Phillipsburg in the regular season. The Red Devils’ season was ended by Ramapo in a North 1, Group 4 semifinal.
BERNARDS, NJ
duboiscountyherald.com

Three Pointers: County rival to tip off boys season

Here’s a look to the boys season openers of our teams this week. Jasper (6-17 in 2020-21) at Southridge (17-11), 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Huntingburg Memorial Gym. Last Meeting: Jasper won, 49-44 in overtime, Jan. 12, 2021. 1. These two county rivals were supposed to square off to open the 2020-21...
JASPER, IN
Daily Republic

Prep girls basketball: Wood tips off season with loss to Franklin

ELK GROVE — The Will C. Wood High girls basketball team played Franklin of Elk Grove even for the first quarter but lost some steam toward the end of the second and never recovered in opening its season with a 51-38 loss, Friday. The Wildcats trailed 27-19 at the half...
ELK GROVE, CA
onfocus.news

Waunakee Caps Off Perfect Season with Division 2 State Title Win over Homestead; Game recap and Stats

Waunakee (14-0) won the Division 2 State title with a 33-21 victory over Homestead (11-3) in the championship game. Andrew Keller hauled in a 34-yard pass from Quintin Keene to put the Warriors up 7-0 with 23 seconds remaining in the first quarter. The Highlanders tied the game on a Sal Balistrieri 1-yard run after a fumble recovery set the offense up in Warriors’ territory. Ben Farnsworth captured the momentum back for Waunakee with a record-setting 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to regain the lead at 14-7 with 1:58 in the first half. It’s the longest kickoff return for any division in State history.
WAUNAKEE, WI
wnewsj.com

EC girls win consolation game of Craycraft Tip-off Classic

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — East Clinton broke open a close game with two big quarters in the middle of the game Saturday and defeated Clinton-Massie 62-49 in the consolation game of the Jeff Craycraft Tip-off Classic. East Clinton led 14-11 after one quarter but Libby Evanshine had six points and Kelsi...
CLINTON, OH
starlocalmedia.com

Cowgirl basketball wins Coppell Tip Off Classic

The Coppell girls basketball team continued their impressive start to the season Saturday, defeating Class 5A's No. 6 Royse City 64-44 in the championship game of the Coppell Tip Off Classic. In a battle of undefeated teams, Coppell (9-0) jumped out to a 10-0 lead over Royse City (11-1) and...
COPPELL, TX
The Herald

Lady Warriors tip off 2021-22 season with 43-32 win at Cortland-Lakeview

Coach Ken Forsythe’s Brookfield High Lady Warriors basketball team opened the season on Monday with a 43-32 win at Lakeview High in Cortland. Brookfield led 23-11 at halftime. Lakeview cut the lead to 29-26 after three quarters of play, but the Warriors outscored the Bulldogs 14-6 in the fourth quarter to earn the non-conference win.
BASKETBALL
CharlotteObserver.com

Two plays made the difference in Chambers High’s win over Porter Ridge Friday night

Daylan Smothers rushed for 149 yards, and the Chambers defense was stifling, but the Cougars’ 28-10 third-round 4A playoff victory Friday night over visiting Porter Ridge was decided essentially by back-to-back plays in the third quarter. It happened about four minutes into the second half. Trailing 14-10, Porter Ridge quarterback...
HIGH SCHOOL
Click2Houston.com

First-half takeaways ignite Ridge Point to area win over Cy-Fair

KATY—As potent and prolific as Ridge Point is offensively, perhaps the truly remarkable thing about these Panthers is they are just as impressive defensively. Often overlooked when it comes to the dual-threat heroics of senior quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr., the power running of senior Ezell Jolly, and the awe-inspiring acrobatics of receivers Marvin Session and Wilson Batiste is a relentless, persistent, violent, playmaking defense that consistently overwhelms opposing offenses.
KATY, TX

