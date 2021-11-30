South Ridge tips off season with win over Eveleth-Gilbert

PAYETTE — Recently, on Nov. 12, the Payette Pirates women’s basketball team started their season at the Payette dome against the Nampa Christian Trojans. In their game, the Pirates and Trojans battled back and forth in a close fought battle until the Pirates started to run into foul trouble. The Pirates’ fouls lead to Nampa Christian shooting a plethora of free throws. Additionally, a few players from the Pirates’ team fouled out, resulting in a limited number of subs. As a result, the Trojans began to extend their lead, bringing the final score to 48-35.
