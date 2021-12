Finally, Reich realized that feeding the ball to JT will lead to positive things almost every play. Taylor got a season-high 35 touches, his most by a lot, and made the most of them getting over 200 yards and 5 touchdowns. Reich is finally understanding that Wentz is not the main guy in this offense and that it all goes through Taylor, the superstar of the team. While the offense has other really good football players, like Michael Pittman Jr., the Colts are wise to use Taylor more. Note: it’s probably best that he’s not used at this time rate every game, or the Colts could feel like the Titans with Derrick Henry.

