by J.D. Miles | CBS 11 FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a game Thursday night, Dec. 2 unlike any other in the franchise‘s history. At least nine players and coaches, including Head Coach Mike McCarthy, won’t be in New Orleans because of COVID-19. Some fans outside The Star in Frisco Wednesday evening said they worried about the team’s chances against the Saints. “Hopefully we will pull through,” said Cowboys fan Ivan Olivares. Cowboys fan Trell Taylor said, “Very worried. It’s like if we don’t have nobody then who’s gonna play for us?” The Cowboys will play a game in New Orleans Thursday...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO