There is nothing like a good hamburger. The Natural State has a rich food culture and great eats are just a short drive away. I have always been fascinated by the food and cuisine that define a culture in any given place. When visiting a new part of the country or state, I make it a point to avoid the chains and seek out the spot that the locals enjoy. Arkansas has a food culture all its own. From world famous cheese dip to barbecue and fried catfish, the natural state has plenty to offer. In a recent discovery, I learned that the state is also home to some of the best dairy bars in the country.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO