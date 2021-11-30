Hilltoppers in midst of 'special' season

Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe looks to pass during the Hilltoppers’ 52-17 victory over Florida Atlantic on Nov. 20 in Bowling Green. Steve Roberts, WKU Athletics

As Tyson Helton continues building the resurging Western Kentucky University football program, the Hilltoppers sit on the edge of accomplishing something special.

After opening this season 1-4 — with losses at Army, home against Indiana, at No. 16 Michigan State and home against UTSA — WKU reeled off seven consecutive victories to reach bowl eligibility for the third consecutive year. Its 53-21 romp over Marshall this past weekend also secured the Hilltoppers an opportunity to play for the Conference USA championship this Friday.

It’s the first time Western will play for the C-USA crown since capturing back-to-back league titles in 2015 and 2016.

“It’s an exciting game,” Helton said Monday. “It should be a great environment. They’ve got a great fan base there, I expect a huge crowd, and it’s inside so I’m sure it’ll be very loud and an electric environment. And that’s what you want for championship games — you want that big-time environment.”

Perhaps nothing defines “big-time” more than the Hilltoppers’ performances over the last seven weeks. And it all started following WKU’s 52-46 loss to UTSA — its C-USA championship game opponent — on Oct. 9

“We came out of that as a stronger team,” Helton said, “a team that knows everything about ourselves, what our strengths are and what our weaknesses are. I think it’s great we had an opportunity to play each other. We know everything about each other, so to be honest, it should be a great matchup.

“That’s what you work really hard for — to be in those games, in that environment, and hopefully go get that win.”

Since Helton took the Hilltoppers’ helm in 2018, WKU hasn’t missed a bowl game. Under Helton’s direction, Western sports a 22-15 record with a 1-1 mark in postseason appearances.

Adding a conference title would only solidify what Helton has been building.

“Just really proud of our organization,” he said. “Our players, our coaches, it really starts with the people. ... I feel like we have great people that are very passionate about winning, that love the process, that going out and winning championships is important. They’re willing to work extremely hard to go attain that.

“My job as the head coach was to try to put all the pieces of the puzzle together, and it’s really cool that we were able to get that puzzle right. We’ve got one more to go, and hopefully we’re hitting on all cylinders and we can go make that happen.”

Helton was the offensive coordinator for the Hilltoppers under former coach Jeff Brohm when WKU won the C-USA championship in 2015, and he recalls several similarities between both teams — more about the people within the program than any on-field schemes, however.

“I’m very proud of what we accomplished in the past, but the past is the past, and this is a special football team,” said Helton, who had assistant coaching stops at USC and Tennessee before returning to WKU as head coach in 2018. “The team that won in ‘15 that I was a part of had special men on it, but very comparable football teams, I’ll say that.

“I’d like to have the opportunity to look back and compare these two teams after the fact, with a championship. At the end of the day, no matter what happens, I love these men. I love our coaches, our players — they’re what you want as a head football coach.

“No matter what happens, I’ll look back at this and be really proud of these men and women that were part of this season with us.”