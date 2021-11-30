ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilltoppers in midst of 'special' season

By JOSEPH RUSSELL Messenger-Inquirer
 3 days ago
Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe looks to pass during the Hilltoppers’ 52-17 victory over Florida Atlantic on Nov. 20 in Bowling Green. Steve Roberts, WKU Athletics

As Tyson Helton continues building the resurging Western Kentucky University football program, the Hilltoppers sit on the edge of accomplishing something special.

After opening this season 1-4 — with losses at Army, home against Indiana, at No. 16 Michigan State and home against UTSA — WKU reeled off seven consecutive victories to reach bowl eligibility for the third consecutive year. Its 53-21 romp over Marshall this past weekend also secured the Hilltoppers an opportunity to play for the Conference USA championship this Friday.

It’s the first time Western will play for the C-USA crown since capturing back-to-back league titles in 2015 and 2016.

“It’s an exciting game,” Helton said Monday. “It should be a great environment. They’ve got a great fan base there, I expect a huge crowd, and it’s inside so I’m sure it’ll be very loud and an electric environment. And that’s what you want for championship games — you want that big-time environment.”

Perhaps nothing defines “big-time” more than the Hilltoppers’ performances over the last seven weeks. And it all started following WKU’s 52-46 loss to UTSA — its C-USA championship game opponent — on Oct. 9

“We came out of that as a stronger team,” Helton said, “a team that knows everything about ourselves, what our strengths are and what our weaknesses are. I think it’s great we had an opportunity to play each other. We know everything about each other, so to be honest, it should be a great matchup.

“That’s what you work really hard for — to be in those games, in that environment, and hopefully go get that win.”

Since Helton took the Hilltoppers’ helm in 2018, WKU hasn’t missed a bowl game. Under Helton’s direction, Western sports a 22-15 record with a 1-1 mark in postseason appearances.

Adding a conference title would only solidify what Helton has been building.

“Just really proud of our organization,” he said. “Our players, our coaches, it really starts with the people. ... I feel like we have great people that are very passionate about winning, that love the process, that going out and winning championships is important. They’re willing to work extremely hard to go attain that.

“My job as the head coach was to try to put all the pieces of the puzzle together, and it’s really cool that we were able to get that puzzle right. We’ve got one more to go, and hopefully we’re hitting on all cylinders and we can go make that happen.”

Helton was the offensive coordinator for the Hilltoppers under former coach Jeff Brohm when WKU won the C-USA championship in 2015, and he recalls several similarities between both teams — more about the people within the program than any on-field schemes, however.

“I’m very proud of what we accomplished in the past, but the past is the past, and this is a special football team,” said Helton, who had assistant coaching stops at USC and Tennessee before returning to WKU as head coach in 2018. “The team that won in ‘15 that I was a part of had special men on it, but very comparable football teams, I’ll say that.

“I’d like to have the opportunity to look back and compare these two teams after the fact, with a championship. At the end of the day, no matter what happens, I love these men. I love our coaches, our players — they’re what you want as a head football coach.

“No matter what happens, I’ll look back at this and be really proud of these men and women that were part of this season with us.”

The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Major College Football Coach Reportedly Getting Fired Sunday

You can reportedly add another notable name to the college football head coach firing list. According to a report from Yahoo! Sports college football insider Pete Thamel, the Washington Huskies are expected to fire head coach Jimmy Lake. Lake, 44, is currently suspended for shoving and hitting current linebacker Ruperake...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Former LSU football player responds to Brian Kelly hire

LSU alum and ESPN analyst Marcus Spears couldn’t hold back his excitement over the Tigers hiring Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. “I like the Brian Kelly hire. Dude can coach and I want LSU football to win consistently,” Spears wrote on Twitter. After sharing his take, the former Tigers...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA Today

Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell on Notre Dame vacancy: 'There is no speculation'

Luke Fickell isn't focused on the head coaching vacancy at Notre Dame. Not yet at least. The University of Cincinnati football coach, who has been linked to the Fighting Irish job since Brian Kelly left South Bend to take over the LSU program, said Tuesday his only focus is on Saturday's American Athletic Conference championship game against Houston at Nippert Stadium.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names 1 Coach He’s Become A Bigger Fan Of

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has admittedly become a bigger fan of a certain Big Ten head coach in recent years. A couple of years ago, Tennessee was close to hiring Greg Schiano. However, a group of Volunteers fans became outraged about the hire, taking to social media to derail it. The group of fans were successful, as the school backed off the hire and went with Jeremy Pruitt instead.
COLLEGE SPORTS
