Owensboro High School could have let Gavin Wimsatt’s departure after three games for Rutgers be the defining moment for its football team. But the Red Devils kept playing, kept persevering, after Wimsatt, a 4-star quarterback in the 2022 class, finished his senior year in the first few days of September and enrolled at the Big 10 school he had signed with in the spring of 2021.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO