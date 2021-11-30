ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid jab clinics held for people with learning disabilities

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo specialist Covid vaccination clinics for people with learning disabilities are to be held in Leicestershire. Local health bosses said the sessions would provide a calm environment, longer appointment times and extra support....

www.bbc.com

