Eight Royals make all-district in football: C-N puts five on 8-player District 4 first team

The Colo-NESCO football team had eight players receive all-district recognition in 8-player District 4 for the 2021 season.

Five Royals made the all-district first team. Senior kicker Ephram Muntz was named Special Teams MVP of the district and senior running back Andrew Grover, senior linebacker Andrew Tschantz and senior defensive back Kenny Cutler also made the first team.

Muntz made 14 of 16 extra points and also had 13 touchbacks on kickoffs during district competition. Grover ran for 578 yards and eight touchdowns on 7.0 yards per carry, Tschantz made 28.5 tackles and had one fumble recovery and interception apiece and Cutler finished with 42 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Sophomore offensive lineman Trenton Beard and sophomore defensive end Lucas Frohwein were named to the all-district second team.

Beard was an important part of a Royal offensive line that paved the way for an offense that averaged 280.5 yards in district games. Frohwein tallied 28.5 tackles and six sacks.

Senior D.J. McMillen and junior Nolan Smith were the two Royals named honorable mention.

McMillen was an important part of Colo-NESCO's success up front on offense in his final year wearing a Royal jersey. Smith was picked as a defensive end after racking up 23.5 tackles, five sacks and a fumble recovery.