ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California now limits medical parole to those on ventilators

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fzqga_0d9nI1VZ00

A new California policy could send dozens of quadriplegic, paraplegic or otherwise permanently incapacitated inmates from nursing homes back to state prisons.

Prison officials say a change in federal rules led them to limit medical parole to inmates so ill they are hooked to ventilators to breathe, meaning their movement is so limited they are not a public danger. The state previously included a much broader range of permanent incapacities allowing inmates to be cared for in nursing homes outside prison walls.

Steve Fama, an attorney with the nonprofit Prison Law Office, said the court-appointed federal office that controls health care in California prisons told him the change could affect about 70 of the 210 inmates approved for medical parole under the current system, started in 2014.

“It’d be an awful shame if those people were returned to prison,” Fama said. “Those patients have been proven not to need a prison setting given their medical conditions.”

The policy shift comes as the state has been reducing its prison population due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as a more general push from voters and legislators to free older and infirm inmates who are less likely to commit new crimes.

California officials say they have no choice under a new approach to the enforcement of federal licensing requirements for nursing homes by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. That's a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services headed by former California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

The federal agency has taken the position that parole officials can't impose any conditions on inmates in community medical facilities, the state says. That includes a rule that inmates not leave except with permission from their parole agent — a restriction state officials said is necessary to ensure public safety.

In response, only those on ventilators are being placed in the community, corrections department spokeswoman Dana Simas said.

Federal officials disagree that revoking medical parole and putting incapacitated inmates back behind bars is the state's only option.

They say California could leave the inmates in nursing homes with no prohibition on their leaving, or put them in facilities that aren't regulated by the federal government — "assisted living or non-certified skilled facilities that a state may wish to license to serve parolees who have additional health care needs.”

Simas responded that sending offenders to such non-certified facilities “would require establishing an entirely new program to monitor and audit the care provided at these facilities.” Health care provided to offenders at the current facilities is checked by the federal receiver's office and several outside agencies.

The policy change came after just one facility in Los Angeles County was informed following an inspection ending in early July that it was violating its licensing requirements, but state officials said the federal agency told them it will be enforced at all skilled nursing facilities.

The federal agency is citing a 2016 guidance memo that it says reiterated conditions under which parolees may remain in nursing facilities.

The state’s decision affects incapacitated inmates who are deemed to still need some sort of supervision, but it does not affect compassionate releases that are approved by a court and have no strings attached. Inmates can seek compassionate release if they are diagnosed with an illness that is deemed likely to cause their death in 12 months or less and is a medical condition they did not have when sentenced.

Several other states have had to address the same issue, though federal officials couldn’t immediately say which, when or how they complied.

Nearly every state allows prisoners with serious medical conditions to be released on what’s generally called medical parole, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. But the organization said in a 2018 review that such laws are rarely used.

Researchers from the Vera Institute of Justice, a national nonprofit research and advocacy group, said barriers include limited eligibility criteria and the difficulty in applying for release. Their 2017 report found that Alabama had released 39 people on medical parole over eight years, while Texas approved 86 out of more than 2,000 requests in 2016. The legislative organization said those states had some of the highest rates of release.

California eclipsed those releases by approving 210 medical paroles and denying 110 requests since 2014, though that is a tiny fraction of the nearly 100,000 inmates currently imprisoned in the most populous state.

California Assemblyman Phil Ting, who heads the powerful Assembly Budget Committee, is carrying a bill to expand the criteria and create an easier process for placing incapacitated inmates in community health care facilities.

“Limiting it to only those on ventilators is arbitrary and not based on medical science,” he said. “Public safety is not improved by taking such an unnecessarily narrow view of this policy.”

Ting's bill would include those who qualify for hospice care or have debilitating pain or a debilitating disease. Instead of leaving the decision to the state parole board, which is composed largely of law enforcement officials, it would create a new medical parole panel at each prison made up of health care providers. It also would keep patients in outside facilities even if they no longer meet the criteria for medical parole.

It was originally carried by former Assemblyman Rob Bonta, now the state’s attorney general, and cleared the Assembly before stalling in the Senate last summer. Ting plans to try again next year.

Those sentenced to death, life without parole or for murdering police officers are not eligible under California law, and that would not change under Ting's proposal.

Comments / 0

Related
calmatters.org

California scores gun control victory — for now

As California tries to crack down on crime, it secured a sizable victory for its strict gun control laws on Tuesday. That’s when a federal appeals court reinstated California’s bans on the sale and possession of high-capacity magazines that can funnel more than 10 rounds of ammunition into a single firearm. The 7-4 ruling from the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals — which gun rights activists plan to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court — overturns a prior ruling from U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez that declared California’s large-capacity magazine ban unconstitutional. It also suggests that the appeals court will likely uphold the Golden State’s ban on assault weapons, which Benitez deemed unconstitutional in a controversial June ruling that likened an AR-15 rifle to a Swiss Army knife.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
Local
California Health
State
Alabama State
Local
California Government
Daily Gazette

State may limit hospital medical procedures to save beds for COVID

ALBANY — Preparing for a potential worsening of the COVID pandemic, Gov. Kathy Hochul laid the groundwork Friday for emergency measures to accommodate more infected patients in hospitals. Her executive order will allow the state Department of Health to order a halt to non-urgent, non-essential medical procedures in hospitals as...
ALBANY, NY
San Francisco Chronicle

California’s execution moratorium raises question of reducing some of those sentences

California, with 697 inmates on the nation’s largest Death Row, has not executed anyone since January 2006, and will not execute anyone under Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has declared a moratorium and dismantled the San Quentin death chamber. Now, a federal judge in the case of a Bay Area man who was sentenced to death almost 34 years ago says it’s time for the state to face reality and consider reducing at least some death sentences to life in prison.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Ting
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Xavier Becerra
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas law limiting access to abortion-inducing medication goes into effect this week

AUSTIN, Texas — A new Texas law going into effect Dec. 2 will criminalize prescribing abortion-inducing medication for patients past seven weeks of pregnancy, reduced down from the current 10-week limit. ​While anti-abortion groups are celebrating this latest implementation of abortion restrictions in Texas, abortion rights advocates like 28-year-old Maleeha...
TEXAS STATE
KQED

Abortion Access Limited for Many Living in Rural California

As Abortion Case is Heard in Supreme Court, Access is Still Limited for Many Californians. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Wednesday in a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade, which guarantees a woman’s right to an abortion. Here in California, abortion laws are among the most progressive in the country. But that doesn’t mean it’s always easy to get an abortion here, especially if you live in a rural area.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Law#Hospice Care#Paroles#Ventilators#Prison Law Office
ValleyCentral

Texas’ ban on mask mandates in public schools back in place after federal appeals court ruling

A federal appellate court has temporarily restored Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting mask mandates in schools. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals restored the governor’s executive order on Nov. 24 after Attorney General Ken Paxton appealed an earlier decision by a federal district in Austin that allowed schools to enact mask mandates to combat the spread of the […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
foxla.com

First U.S. case of omicron COVID-19 variant detected in California

The first U.S. case of the new omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected in California, the White House announced Wednesday. FOX 11's sister station KTVU confirmed with the mayor's office that the new variant was detected in San Francisco. "This is the first case of COVID-19 caused by the omicron...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

465K+
Followers
118K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy