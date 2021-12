WWE confirmed last week that Edge will make his first appearance on Monday Night Raw since being drafted by the Red Brand tonight. "The Rated-R Superstar" is fresh off a trilogy of matches with Seth Rollins, culminating in him beating "The Visionary" inside Hell in a Cell at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view last month. The 11-time world champion then took to Twitter to poll fans on who he should feud with next, writing, "On my way to #RAW Gonna do a poll. Brand new landscape, so who do I challenge next? My pollsters, who I'm paying with Snickers and dragons blood, will make sure to get me the results. And begin!"

WWE ・ 3 DAYS AGO