Tracy, CA

Family’s Car Riddled With Bullets As They Drove Away From Tracy’s West Valley Mall

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRACY (CBS13) — Bullets flew and hit a family’s car as they were leaving the West Valley Mall in Tracy. All five people inside escaped unharmed. The driver is an expectant mother. Now, the family is seeking the public’s help tracking down the suspects. Makayla Johnson showed the shattered...

sacramento.cbslocal.com

Comments / 3

Citizen Jane
6d ago

I pray they catch the culprits soon. That’s just too disturbing. Thank God no one was hurt.

Reply
5
 

