Sustainability is influencing more and more of Britain’s consumer and lifestyle habits as more of us grow aware of the realities of climate change.Now even the excesses of Christmas have come under scrutiny. The frenzy of gift-buying and excessive food consumption and the waste generated over the festive season have serious environmental consequences.But there are steps we can all take to mitigate our carbon footprint and still enjoy Christmas.Can I still enjoy a spot of festive fashion?It’s true the UK’s addiction to fast fashion is damaging the planet. According to the Government’s Fixing Fashion Report, around 300,000 tonnes of used...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO