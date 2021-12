Hakim Ziyech struck the winner as Chelsea stayed top of the Premier League with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Watford in a game that was temporarily halted after a medical emergency in the stands.A Watford fan suffered a cardiac arrest in the Graham Taylor Stand 12 minutes into the match at Vicarage Road and referee David Coote took both sets of players off the pitch.Medical staff from both teams raced across the pitch to assist the supporter, who was stabilised and then carried out on a stretcher to be taken to hospital.When the match resumed it was Chelsea who...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO