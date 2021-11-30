ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warm work week ahead

By Jared Piepenburg
Post-Bulletin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClouds increase overnight as a front swings over the region. This front will bring...

KIRO 7 Seattle

Wet snow possible around lowlands Saturday, Monday

TONIGHT and FRIDAY: A few light showers or drizzle will be possible for the balance of the day and this evening too but we’re on a drier trajectory into Friday’s forecast. With the recent rainfall and surface moisture around, we’ll likely see some fog forming tonight into Friday morning, particularly in valleys, the South Sound and any other typically foggy locations. We should stay above freezing in most locations so I’m not expecting any freezing fog concerns but there will be some frost on windshield and car hoods early Friday. We’ll stay mostly cloudy but some sunshine is possible Friday with highs in the 40s.
EVERETT, WA
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Weekend warm-up on the way

Things will dry out and bump into the 40s Saturday and then get ready for a few 50 degree days. We’re tracking widespread rain Sunday evening. Next week features rain Monday to lake effect snow in spots Tuesday. Wednesday another rain/snow system. Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved....
WJHG-TV

Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a milder night tonight in the panhandle with patchy fog developing... especially inland. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s. On Friday a swath of clouds will pass over our area, but it will remain dry. Highs will reach into the low to mid 70s. As we head into the weekend expect more sunshine w/highs in the low to mid 70s.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WDAM-TV

Unseasonably warm this weekend with rain returning by Monday

This evening will be nice with clear skies and temperatures falling into the low 60s. Skies will be clear overnight with lows in the low 50s. The warm weather will continue into Friday with highs in the mid 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy during the afternoon. This weekend will...
#Southeaster
WDSU

More Fog, and More Warm Days Ahead

We've got to look out for the fog that's forming once again which is why everyone is under a DENSE FOG ADVISORY from midnight until 10 AM Friday morning. Areas on the North Shore took the worst of it Thursday morning and the same is more likely for Friday morning. Fog will clear by mid-morning and temperatures will recover back into the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon! It will stay warm through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s but I still think another round of fog could be possible on Saturday morning too. As for the rain chances, there's a 10% chance of a small in size isolated shower, but the next likeliest round of widespread showers and even thunderstorms will come Monday. I don't see any chilly weather moving in any time soon as well. While we won't continue temperatures near 80°, highs will still range near or just above 70° into next week as well. Have a great night!
KATC News

Foggy start, another mild finish Friday

The calendar says early December, but the weather has other ideas. Temperatures will continue to run above normal through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Overnight lows will settle into the middle 50s.
Post-Bulletin

Cooling down early next week

Highs will reach the mid-40s this afternoon. There will be a little breeze out of the northwest throughout the day. Saturday will be a little cloudier and cooler with highs in the mid-30s. Sunday will feature a slight chance of light snow to clip the area. Behind the chance of snow expect cold temperatures to arrive. Highs may only hit near 20° Monday afternoon.
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Warm weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A warm weather pattern will continue through the weekend and into early next week. Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with temperatures dropping into the lower 50s along the beaches and upper 40s to near 50 inland. Saturday will be another very warm day...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
KIVI-TV

Colder and wetter weather is coming to the forecast this weekend!

NAMPA, Idaho — 50-degree weather continues through Saturday. Saturday evening, showers sneak into the forecast. Snow will hit the mountains and creep into the valley as rain. A gusty breeze brings cold air Sunday, this all happens before a large storm on Monday. Snow levels will be around 5000 feet...
NAMPA, ID
wcbi.com

Very warm pattern with lots of rain chances

SUMMARY: Our forecast over the next week is looking more like October than December! However, we will finally be getting a good, soaking rain for the first time in a while- we need it! Friday will be dry with increasing clouds, with showers for the weekend and very warm temps. A cold front moves in on Monday, dropping temperatures back to where they should be this time of year. The pattern will stay unsettled with rain chances each day next week and temperatures gradually warming back into the 60s.
NECN

Sunshine Returns With Wind and Plummeting Temperatures

Our air has turned much colder today as temps crashed to the 20s and 30s overnight on a gusty northwest wind. The wind sticks around all day long, making it feel like the 20s to around 30 degrees, with actual highs in the 30s. At least we have some sunshine today, and a few mountain snow showers.
manchesterinklink.com

Friday’s weather: Partly sunny and colder, high of 36

Today: Partial sunshine & colder with a gusty wind. High 36 (feeling like27) Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph. Tonight: Mostly clear & cold. Low 22 Winds: W 5-10 mph. Saturday: Mix sun & clouds. High 39 Winds: W 5-15 mph. Saturday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 21 Winds: WNW 5-10...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Early Morning Showers; Mild Day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)– Another mild day is ahead. Friday begins with light rain showers, especially north. A few flurries possible in the mix but any precipitation should start to wrap up by the middle of the morning. By the afternoon, sun returns and temperatures reach the 50s. Sunshine holds through Saturday before clouds increase. Showers likely as the weekend wraps up. Expected scattered rain showers through the day, most of the activity wraps up after sunset. A few flurries possible overnight Sunday into Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Warmup On Saturday Followed By A Sunday Cooldown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures will hold to the low 50’s, closer to the normal temperature of 51. On Saturday, winds will shift to the southwest, which will usher in some warmer air most of the day. By Saturday night, another fast-moving cold front will move in, bringing cooler air to the region on Sunday. Sunday night, our winds will again turn to the southwest, which will bring a major warmup on Monday, along with a chance for some rain. We may reach the mid or upper 60’s before more chilly air returns by Monday night. This rollercoaster pattern of temperatures over the past five weeks will continue into next week as well. It will turn chilly and breezy by Tuesday, and that will continue midway through next week. At this point, it’s difficult to know what to wear from one day to the next.
MARYLAND STATE

