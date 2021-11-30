Warm work week ahead

We've got to look out for the fog that's forming once again which is why everyone is under a DENSE FOG ADVISORY from midnight until 10 AM Friday morning. Areas on the North Shore took the worst of it Thursday morning and the same is more likely for Friday morning. Fog will clear by mid-morning and temperatures will recover back into the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon! It will stay warm through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s but I still think another round of fog could be possible on Saturday morning too. As for the rain chances, there's a 10% chance of a small in size isolated shower, but the next likeliest round of widespread showers and even thunderstorms will come Monday. I don't see any chilly weather moving in any time soon as well. While we won't continue temperatures near 80°, highs will still range near or just above 70° into next week as well. Have a great night!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 19 HOURS AGO