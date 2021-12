The Biden Administration is going to require essential nonresident workers who drive into the U.S. to be fully vaccinated. The mandate will apply to all travelers crossing borders including truck drivers, emergency responders as well as government officials and they’ll need to be fully vaccinated by January 22nd. For American citizens and permanent residents who have not been vaccinated, they will still be allowed to enter the U.S. but, will likely face additional Covid-19 testing. The new decision comes at the same time that the U.S. reports supply chain issues, including a truck driver shortage. The American Trucking Association warned earlier this month that vaccine mandates for drivers could worsen the supply-chain crisis.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO