Poem: 'Tug of Seasons'

The Rutabaga Would Not Cut Two pieces said no They would not go In the dish Without the onion Or their secret spice The taste remained While we wondered What they would bring Their secret smiling in silence She Won’t Say Yes She waits, knowing There is one person only Despite what all the others think And, slowly, she will share She never thought like that before Never of someone like him He can’t be the one Until one moment She decides, He is to be there Now there has arrived Do not change your mind Take me fully Red Nose Mystery The river knows the mood your truths even if we hesitate on shore lure me in, and I shall smile, waves of my joy wait eagerly for you to splash in them. if we are lucky, we learn how to let go of most grasp what is for us A little light Found me This shadow morning shoulder smolder footloose and fancy-free once Now without footing Morning quiet Loud in good energy I stand in the shadows waiting for you to call me to you.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO