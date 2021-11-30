ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer to apply for COVID-19 booster approval for 16 and 17-year-olds, report says

By Monique Beals, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MOM2C_0d9nFyfW00

( The Hill ) – Pfizer and BioNTech are reported set to seek approval for booster shots of their COVID-19 vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds.

People familiar with the company’s plans told The Washington Post that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to approve the company’s request surrounding the additional shots quickly.

Currently, Americans ages 18 and older are eligible for booster shots six months after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two months after the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Omicron variant: What are the factors of a COVID-19 variant of concern?

The possible expansion of booster eligibility comes as concerns surrounding the new omicron variant mount.

On Monday, President Biden said omicron “is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic,” and that lockdowns to address it are not needed.

“On Thursday, I’ll be putting forward a detailed strategy outlining how we’re going to fight COVID this winter, not with shutdowns or lockdowns but with more widespread vaccinations, boosters, testing, and more,” Biden said.

Last week, in a statement about the variant, Biden touted booster shots and encouraged those who were eligible to get their additional doses.

Omicron variant showing ‘unusual but mild’ symptoms, South African doctor says

“First, for those Americans who are fully vaccinated against severe COVID illness – fortunately, for the vast majority of our adults — the best way to strengthen your protection is to get a booster shot, as soon as you are eligible,” he said on Friday .

No omicron cases have yet been confirmed in the U.S., though experts believe they inevitably will be .

The Hill has reached out to Pfizer for comment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
Goshen News

Goshen Hospital reports highest number of COVID cases this year

GOSHEN — Goshen Hospital is now seeing the highest number of COVID-19 admissions it’s had this year, causing interference with scheduling for surgeries, screenings and procedures. The number of COVID-19 patients at Goshen Hospital is currently at 41, the highest number this year. Of that number, 35 of those positive...
GOSHEN, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WEKU

Pfizer wants the FDA to let 16- and 17- year-olds get a COVID-19 booster shot

For the first time, people under the age of 18 may soon be eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot in the U.S. On Tuesday, Pfizer CEO and Chairman Albert Bourla said the vaccine maker had submitted its request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expand the emergency use authorization of a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to include 16- and 17-year-olds.
INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize boosters for 16- and 17-year-olds

Pfizer requested the FDA authorize a booster dose of its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, developed with BioNTech, for 16- and 17-year-olds Nov. 30, The New York Times reports. The official emergency use authorization request came hours after people familiar with the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter, told The Washington Postt that the drugmaker was planning to submit the request within a few days.
HEALTH
Daily Voice

NJ COVID Cases Surge To Highest 7-Day Average Since April

COVID-19 cases continue to climb in New Jersey, the 7-day average surging higher than it's been since April, the state's Coronavirus dashboard shows.New Jersey reported another 2,471 cases and 20 confirmed deaths following Thanksgiving weekend.The uptick in cases come as we enter the busy holiday t…
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Booster#The Washington Post#Americans#Johnson Johnson#Omicron#Covid#South African
McKnight's

Judge slaps nationwide freeze on healthcare worker COVID vax mandate

A Louisiana federal judge on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s mandate that says all healthcare workers involved in the Medicare or Medicaid programs must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The ruling is a relief to nursing home operators who fear that staffing shortages could worsen if many...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna CEO Releases Important Statement About Omicron Covid Variant

The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
630 WMAL

Pfizer or Moderna? Head-to-Head Study Shows One Shot Has an Edge

Which coronavirus vaccine is best at beating COVID-19 — Moderna or Pfizer?. New research hands that honor to Moderna: In what is billed as the first head-to-head comparison of the two shots, researchers analyzed the health records of nearly 440,000 U.S. veterans who received one of the two vaccines between early January 2021 and mid-May 2021. All were followed for 24 weeks.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 7,606 additional cases give state 10th highest rate in U.S.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 7,606 additional coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including 372 cases collected by labs last week. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 5,714 cases per day, down 10% from a week ago, but up 48.3% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.74 million infections statewide. While cases are higher than a month ago, the ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ccenterdispatch.com

What federal workers and government vendors need to know about vaccine mandate laws

(BPT) - On November 4, 2021, the Biden administration released a new federal rule identifying COVID-19 as an occupational hazard and mandating COVID-19 vaccination for workers. The mandate would apply to health care workers at facilities that participate in Medicaid or Medicare, federal contractors and federal employees, as well as businesses with more than 100 employees. It does not apply to employees who work remotely, outside, or otherwise don’t report to workplaces where other people work or shop. While it was set to go into effect January 4, 2022, on November 6, 2021, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit issued an order to temporarily stay the mandate in response to a lawsuit filed by opponents on November 5, 2021. The resolution remains forthcoming.
U.S. POLITICS
8 News Now

8 News Now

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy