Mount Pleasant, IA

College basketball: Wendland leads Wesleyan women in victory

By Joe Geren, The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago

Breanna Wendland's 3-pointer with 8:08 left in the third quarter gave Iowa Wesleyan the lead and the Tigers never trailed again in a 58-47 women's basketball victory over Culver-Stockton at Ruble Arena in Mount Pleasant Monday night.

Culver-Stockton led 27-24 at halftime, then went up 29-24 on Addison Newbon's jump shot 15 seconds into the third quarter. Iowa Wesleyan's Kyla Moore narrowed the gap with a 3-pointer and Wendland followed with hers to take the lead at 30-29.

Wendland led all scorers with 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the field. She sank two of her three 3-point attempts. Wendland also had a game high eight rebounds and she added four assists.

Moore finished with 14 points, four steals and two assists. Brittany West scored 11 points for the Tigers and Brielle Baker and Maci Kuchta each scored eight.

Newbon led Culver-Stockton with 14 points. Kaysie Newsom had 13.​​​​​​

Iowa Wesleyan (7-2) plays Waldorf (5-4) at Forest City Wednesday. In the Oct. 27 season opener, Iowa Wesleyan defeated Waldorf 79-49 at Ruble Arena.

Culver-Stockton slipped to 6-2.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

CULVER-STOCKTON 77, IOWA WESLEYAN 72: A big second half lifted the Wildcats over Iowa Wesleyan at Charles Field House in Canton, Missouri.

Iowa Wesleyan led 40-34 at halftime, but Culver-Stockton then launched a 43-32 run.

Culver-Stockton's Jalen Blaize led all shooters with 25 points and the Wildcats' Alonzo Ortiz-Traylor added 18.

Kaleb Cresswell, a junior from Fort Madison, led the Tigers with 21 points, sinking five of nine 3-point attempts. He also had three rebounds and three assists. Joey Brown scored 13 points for Iowa Wesleyan. Marvin Bateman scored nine and Francis Okwuosah had eight. Victor Munoz and Alex Dentlinger, a New London junior, each scored seven points, and Jett Tjaden, a junior from Burlington, had five.

Culver-Stockton remained unbeaten in nine games. Iowa Wesleyan (3-8) is now idle until Dec. 8 when it hosts Hannibal-LaGrange (-6).

