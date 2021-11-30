Bedford North Lawrence boys basketball will battle the odds

BEDFORD — Heading into Friday's home game against arch nemesis Bloomington South, it was time to take a second look at the Bedford North Lawrence boys basketball roster.

That thing is something of a work in fiction.

It lists junior guard Colton Staggs as 5-foot-11. Yeah, on stilts.

Next to sophomore guard Trace Rynders' name it says 5-9. Sure, in 1970s platform soles.

It informs us that junior guard Dylan Nikirk is 5-10. Maybe wearing two pairs of winter socks.

Junior Kole Bailey at 6-0? Sophomore Maddox Ray at 5-10? Okay, did these guys slip lifters inside their sneakers on measurement day?

It's all good, though, because elevating heights on a basketball roster is an age-old ploy to keep the opposition guessing. And, really, who am I to say? I have my wife convinced I wear size 11 shoes.

The biggest thing with this BNL team, however, is not the digits from bottom to top. The vital stat is the circumference of that muscle thumping within the chest cavity.

Heart will make it happen for Stars

If the season opener is an indicator, BNL is going to beat a lot of squads in the heartbeat category, and the Stars are going to need all of it until 6-2 junior Colten Leach and 6-3 Houston Corbin get back from knee injuries.

The Stars stayed with 15th-ranked Bloomington North virtually throughout the contest a week ago despite the Cougars sending out 6-7 JQ Roberts and 6-5 Bril Kante down low, and three guards who were essentially as tall as BNL's tallest starter, 6-2 (sure about that?) junior Kaedyn Bennett.

A late burst by North during mop-up time made the final score 66-47, but was nowhere near indicative of the competitiveness of the game. The Stars led after a quarter and were within seven early in the fourth period.

Staggs keeps Stars from staggering

How did they do it? Staggs knows the word for it, and it starts with an H and ends in T, but it is not height.

"We have heart," said the gutsy guard, who scored a game-high 21 points and dished five assists despite being whistled for three fouls in the first three minutes. "Size doesn't matter when you have the heart we do, and if you're willing to play hard and battle.

"I think people doubt us because they look at only at our height, and I think that's a mistake because we're going to fight with everything we have the entire game."

Until Leach, a first-team All-HHC guard, and Corbin return, BNL's depth is going to be severely tested. The starters played all but the final two minutes of the opener, and the effort was valiant, but fatigue began to show in the shooting as things progressed. When fresh in the first quarter, the Stars were 7 for 10 from the field, including 3 of 3 from beyond the bonus arc.

BNL went 10 for 31 overall and 5 for 18 from 3-point range in the final three quarters. Still, the diminutive Stars dug in at the defensive end and limited Roberts to nine points on 3 for 11 shooting as 6-0 junior Jett Jones played the big guy tough.

"Jett did a great job on Roberts," Staggs said. "He was giving up a lot of height, but he just stayed with him and bothered him. Jett plays hard. Everybody plays hard."

Being bothersome BNL's best bet

The Stars are going to have to continue being bothersome Friday night if it hopes to snap a 17-game losing streak to Bloomington South that dates back to the 2003-04 season.

BNL head coach Jeff Hein saw things to build upon at North.

"I thought we competed a pretty high level for most of the game," he assessed. "We let it get away when we subbed there at the end, and we've got to do a better job there, but they had eyes as big as silver dollars out there, and it will get better with experience.

"We played extremely well early and shot it well early. And we had it down to seven and had a three in the air that could've cut it to four in the fourth quarter, and it didn't go. That would've been interesting if we'd have gotten that.

"But we rebounded probably as well as we could have given the situation (Rynders led the Stars with seven boards, just two fewer than Roberts), and we defended hard. Jett did a great job on Roberts. He just got his body in front of him and kept it in the the way, and I think it frustrated him a little bit."

BNL's backcourt defenders dropped down to help Jones as much as possible, and North guards Nick Klaiber, Nate Hoffman and Marco Fitch — all blessed with athleticism and shot-making ability — managed to combine for 45 points. But with Roberts, Kante and 6-4 reserve Lucas Vencel limited to a combined 19, the Stars stayed within striking range.

"We had to pick our poison on defense with that team, and it worked out fairly well," Hein said. "They're a really tough matchup for us, but our guys fought hard. Klaiber hurt us in the first half (with 14 of his team-high 18), but Dylan is a competitor and he came back and got after him in the second half.

"Rynders played really hard, Bennett made some shots (14 points) and Staggs played so tough. We have some limitations, especially until Leach and Corbin get back. Leach is hoping he can play at the end of December, and it looks like eight weeks for Corbin. He has a bad bone bruise and some other stuff going on in therewe're not going to rush either of them.

"In 25 years of coaching I've never started a lineup that small, but that's how it is and we have to find ways to overcome those limitations. The best way is for us to give 100 percent, play defense like crazy, and hit some shots at the other end.

"We played our hearts out against a very good team, and I know these guys will do that every night."

Rebuilding Panthers off to 2-0 start

South, led by Needmore native J.R. Holmes (the state's all-time winningest coach with 863 career victories in 51 seasons overall at Tunnelton, Mitchell and South), is supposedly in a rebuilding phase after losing five starters off a 25-5, regional-championship team.

The only returning veteran is guard Patrick Joyce, who averaged 7.7 points per game, but the Panthers picked up two key senior transfers in Tyree Rochell from Bloomington North and Brock Kincaid of Greenwood.

The Stars will once again be looking way up because 6-8 center Gavin Wisley is back after missing last season because of an injury. Wisley was truly a towering inferno in Saturday's 47-37 home win over New Albany, when he went 8 for 10 from the field and scored 16 points.

He added eight points, while 6-2 Noah Ransom scored 13 in a season-opening 58-42 home win over Edgewood. South is surrendering just 39.5 points per game and both foes have shot under 35 percent from the field.

Game time at BNL Fieldhouse Friday is 6 p.m. for JV action. The varsity game will follow.

Contact Times-Mail Sports Writer Jeff Bartlett at jeffb@tmnews.com, or on Twitter @jeffbtmnews.