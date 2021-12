Republican State Sen. Theresa Gavarone of Bowling Green has announced her intention to run for a redrawn federal congressional district long held by a Democrat. Beginning in 2023, the U.S. 9th District seat that Gavarone will seek — held by Democrat Marcy Kaptur, 75, of Toledo since 1983 — will include Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties as well as Erie, Ottawa and Sandusky counties, and the northeast corner of Wood County.

