NBA

Dunk highlights Miles McBride's 28-point night for G League's Westchester Knicks

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

Playing for the NBA G League's Westchester Knicks on Monday night, former Moeller High School standout and New York Knicks rookie guard Miles "Deuce" McBride scored 28 points in a loss Monday to the Maine Celtics - and his effort included an impressive dunk on Maine's Brodric Thomas that was included in the "SportsCenter" Top 10 on ESPN.

McBride made 11 of his 25 attempts from the field - including 5-of-12 from 3-point range - with six rebounds, five assists, three steals and a blocked shot in 41 minutes. He scored 25 with five rebounds and nine assists in his only other game for Westchester.

Last week, McBride scored his first NBA field goal for the Knicks in a loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Social media reactions to McBride's dunk Monday night:

In August, McBride came off the bench to score 19 points on 7-of-10 from the field - including 5-of-8 from 3-point range - in the Knicks' NBA Summer League win against the Atlanta Hawks in front of Bob Huggins , the former Cincinnati Bearcats head coach who coached McBride at West Virginia University.

McBride was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round (36th overall) of the 2021 NBA Draft and traded to the Knicks .

McBride played two seasons at WVU before declaring in April for the draft and participated in the NBA Draft Combine 2021 in June.

McBride was the first former Greater Cincinnati high school standout to be drafted since fellow Moeller alum Jaxson Hayes was selected 8th overall and former Princeton High School standout Darius Bazley was selected 23rd in the 2019 draft .

McBride averaged 15.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game in 29 games for WVU in 2020.

As a senior at Moeller, McBride helped the Crusaders to a 29-0 record and Div. I state championship. His father, Walt, was a basketball standout for the Xavier Musketeers, and his mother, Kim, played tennis at Ohio State.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Dunk highlights Miles McBride's 28-point night for G League's Westchester Knicks

