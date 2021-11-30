ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Medli’s Melodies: Rain pours from an upside-down sky

By Meredith Lord
zeldauniverse.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf someone were to ask me which decade has had the strongest influence on my taste in pop culture, I wouldn’t hesitate for a single moment before launching into an enthusiastic rhapsody about the 1980s. I find the otherworldly neon aesthetic incredibly appealing, I proudly wear a magnetic Communicator Badge on...

zeldauniverse.net

Comments / 0

Related
zeldauniverse.net

Medli’s Melodies: Four problems, one solution

The Russian classic novel Anna Karenina opens with the line, “Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.” In Majora’s Mask, this is readily apparent, as there are several unhappy folks with distinct problems. One of the best ways this is portrayed is in the music that plays in the various locales Link visits to solve said problems.
VIDEO GAMES
obscuresound.com

GIYA – “Upside Down”

A soulful success with captivating vocal coolness and brassy adornments, “Upside Down” is a new track from South London-based artist GIYA. Lush guitars and entrancing vocals lead an initially laid-back composure, exceling around the one-minute mark as the vocals reference “the upside down,” with vibrant backing accompaniments. The ensuing verse is led by a grooving bass line this time around, the guitars creeping in as the title-forward hook re-emerges. The enjoyably dazed composure of the chorus is apt, the lyrics capturing the lure of escapism within a world full of chaos. The brassy elements add wonderfully during the conclusion, the track’s overall allure nicely representative of the consuming “upside down,” world that provides a reprieve from the daily trials.
MUSIC
zeldauniverse.net

Yuga’s Art Gallery: A melancholy goodbye

There are quite a few characters in The Legend of Zelda series that are minor roles but leave a huge impact emotionally. Characters like Moon Children, Pamela and her father, and that dang crying baby all left me feeling drained and sad and those are just characters from Majora’s Mask. These games weave such compelling narratives that even the tiniest roles leave a big impact on the player.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zelda Games#Melodies#Video Game#Animated Movies#The Starship Enterprise#Pet Shop Boys#Youtuber#Blav#Canadian#Time
Indy100

Bride faints, vomits and gets pooped on during wedding disaster

A bride had a trial run of “in sickness and in health” when her wedding day led to her fainting, vomiting, and her dress being pooped on. Taking to TikTok with a viral clip that has since racked up 4.2 million views, Hollee Lynnea-Kolenda Darnell (@hollinator1424) said: “I kept trying to tell my husband I didn’t feel good and he thought I was joking,”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Music
TVShowsAce

Miracle Pregnancy? Danielle & Adam Busby Tease BIG Secret

OutDaughtered fans wonder if a miracle pregnancy is brewing as Danielle and Adam Busby tease a big secret on Instagram. The TLC mother took to her Instagram Stories yesterday to tease that her family had a secret. Unfortunately, Danielle and Adam Busby were not willing to share what the secret was just yet. Instead, Danielle added a question to her Instagram Stories. She asked her followers what they thought the big secret might be.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Freddie Gibbs & Hundreds Of Rap Fans Roast NBA YoungBoy & Birdman Photo

There are a couple of different cover artworks floating around on social media to promote the upcoming collaborative project from Birdman and YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and one of them has elicited confusion from hundreds of rap fans, including Freddie Gibbs. Last week, we crowned Freddie Gibbs as one of...
NBA
ETOnline.com

Olivia Rodrigo Makes American Music Awards Debut With Moving Rendition of 'Traitor'

Olivia Rodrigo had the audience in their feelings with her stripped-down performance of "Traitor," at the 2021 American Music Awards Sunday night. With a guitar in-hand, Rodrigo made her debut on the AMAs stage, delivering an acoustic version of the heartbreak ballad, letting the song's gripping lyrics do the talking.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Christie Brinkley dances in figure-hugging mini green dress – and fans make cheeky comment!

Christie Brinkley is feeling festive ahead of Christmas and she let that show on Thursday night as she attended Nick Cannon's show in a gorgeous green dress. The 67-year-old dazzled fans is a tight high-neck ribbed mini dress with long sleeves. She completed the look with a black belt that highlighted her tiny waist, her blonde hair in loose waves and her signature bold lipstick. She also wore a pair of glossy black boots, that perfectly pulled together the whole outfit.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Fans Totally Bawled Over Olivia's Beautiful "Traitor" Performance At The AMAs

Olivia Rodrigo has a lot to celebrate, and what better way to do so than perform at one of the biggest award shows of the year? Rodrigo hit the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards on Nov. 21, and it’s safe to say she slayed every second of her performance. Whether you’ve been a fan of her since High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, or you’re just jumping on the bandwagon now, you will have feelings about Olivia Rodrigo’s AMAs rendition of “Traitor.” Fans on Twitter, at least, can’t stop chattering about it.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Reveals Who’s the Funniest

For being such a serious show, with land grabs and murder and business battles, “Yellowstone” also contains moments of pure joy for the cast members. Kelsey Asbille, who plays Monica Dutton on the show, spilled the beans on what goes on behind the scenes when people fall out of character. She recently talked with Taste of Country about Season 4 and how filming went.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Olivia Rodrigo Arrived at Her First AMAs in a Gown Fit For a Winner

Olivia Rodrigo makes her American Music Awards debut on Sunday night with seven whopping nominations — and a sparkling look fit for a winner. Dressed in a sheer, iridescent purple David Koma gown, the color of her Sour album cover, the singer, who's also performing at the show, certainly made a statement on the red carpet. The sequin dress even featured a fluffy feather trim on the bottom for extra drama.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Before ‘West Side Story’ Hits Theaters, Stream the Original Movie on Amazon Prime

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated adaptation of “West Side Story” will be hitting theaters on December 10, which gives you plenty of time to catch up on the original film released in 1961. The Oscar-winning musical starring Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno, George Chakiris, and Russ Tamblyn, was directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins with music from the late composer Leonard Bernstein, and lyrics by...
MOVIES
Decider

‘A Hard Day’s Night’ Finds The Beatles About To Turn The World Upside Down

Is there anything left to say about the Beatles that hasn’t already been said? From encyclopedic books which detail their every recording session to clickbait articles about why they suck, people have been talking and thinking and writing about the group ever since they first came on the scene 60 freaking years ago. Now with another Beatles movie on deck – Peter Jackson’s 3-part The Beatles: Get Back, which premieres on Apple TV+ on November 24 – perhaps it’s time to go to the very beginning, 1964’s A Hard Day’s Night, which is currently available for streaming on HBO Max.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy