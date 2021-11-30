Medli’s Melodies: Rain pours from an upside-down sky

Olivia Rodrigo has a lot to celebrate, and what better way to do so than perform at one of the biggest award shows of the year? Rodrigo hit the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards on Nov. 21, and it’s safe to say she slayed every second of her performance. Whether you’ve been a fan of her since High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, or you’re just jumping on the bandwagon now, you will have feelings about Olivia Rodrigo’s AMAs rendition of “Traitor.” Fans on Twitter, at least, can’t stop chattering about it.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO