Medli’s Melodies: Rain pours from an upside-down sky

A soulful success with captivating vocal coolness and brassy adornments, “Upside Down” is a new track from South London-based artist GIYA. Lush guitars and entrancing vocals lead an initially laid-back composure, exceling around the one-minute mark as the vocals reference “the upside down,” with vibrant backing accompaniments. The ensuing verse is led by a grooving bass line this time around, the guitars creeping in as the title-forward hook re-emerges. The enjoyably dazed composure of the chorus is apt, the lyrics capturing the lure of escapism within a world full of chaos. The brassy elements add wonderfully during the conclusion, the track’s overall allure nicely representative of the consuming “upside down,” world that provides a reprieve from the daily trials.
