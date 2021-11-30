HPi95LX Puts Linux In Your Palm

In a world where smartphones are becoming bigger, the BALMUDA 5G Compact Phone stands out from the competition. Its small form fits in the palm of your hand while it boasts an array of high-tech specs. In particular, it uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor and Android 11 operating system for quick loading speeds and maximum performance. It’s even compatible with wireless charging, or you can power it via the USB PD 3.0. The BALMUDA 5G Compact Phone also boasts a rear camera with 48 million pixels along with a waterproof design. Moreover, express your individuality by setting the background color, 2-color personal stripes, and signature to your preferences. Finally, despite its small size, the creators maximized the 4.9-inch screen for improved visibility.
