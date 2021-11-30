HPi95LX Puts Linux In Your Palm

Join us on Wednesday, December 1 at noon Pacific for the Spatial AI and CV Hack Chat with Erik Kokalj!. A lot of what we take for granted these days existed only in the realm of science fiction not all that long ago. And perhaps nowhere is this more true than in the field of machine vision. The little bounding box that pops up around everyone’s face when you go to take a picture with your cell phone is a perfect example; it seems so trivial now, but just think about what’s involved in putting that little yellow box on the screen, and how it would not have been plausible just 20 years ago.

