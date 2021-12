The Timberwolves had an answer every time the Spurs made a push in their 115-90 victory on Thursday night. Part of the reason for that was the play of the Wolves' bench, which had one of its best games at the right time. The bench came in short-staffed because of injuries to Naz Reid (right foot soreness) and Josh Okogie (back spasms). But Jaden McDaniels, Malik Beasley and Taurean Prince each had a solid night. Here's a look at each of their performances and how it mattered in the context of their season.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO