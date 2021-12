PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats came away with a narrow 47-46 win over the Tyler High Lions in their season home opener Tuesday. In their first action of the season Palestine delivered an exciting finish on the home court. Palestine’s Cartlon Wiggins started off extremely hot from behind the three-point line as he splashed back-to-back threes to give Palestine a 6-5 lead. A Dreyon Barrett three extended their lead to 9-6 with under two minutes to go in the opening quarter. The Lions were able to lock up on defense and hold the Wildcats to a single free throw from Taj’Shawn Wilson, which allowed them to knot the contest at 10 heading into the second quarter.

PALESTINE, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO