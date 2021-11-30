Mobile Video Devices and ScreenBeam Forge Distribution Partnership for Wireless Presentation and Collaboration Innovations
— Audio/video technology distributor Mobile Video Devices Inc. (MVD) announced it was recently selected as the newest distribution partner for ScreenBeam Inc., a global leader in wireless display and collaboration solutions. Through the new agreement, MVD will work with systems integrators and resellers to bring ScreenBeam solutions to enterprise, higher education,...www.mychesco.com
Comments / 0