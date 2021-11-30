ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington into NFC playoff picture with Seattle Seahawks win

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
 6 days ago

A last-minute interception by Kendall Fuller ensured the Washington Football Team beat the Seattle Seahawks 17-15 to register their third consecutive victory.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson masterminded a 96-yard touchdown drive in the game’s final three minutes and hit wide receiver Freddy Swain on a 32-yard touchdown toss, but was picked off by cornerback Fuller on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt.

Washington running back JD McKissic made his former team pay by catching a touchdown pass from signal-caller Taylor Heinicke and running for another score before being taken off in the fourth with a suspected head injury.

The Seahawks’ chances of making the playoffs appeared slim following the loss, which was their third in a row.

Washington, meanwhile, jumped into the last NFC wildcard spot with the victory and will next take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Nevada.

Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson has message for Seahawks fans

The Seattle Seahawks are in danger of missing the playoffs for just the second time since they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012, but the star quarterback does not seem to be hitting the panic button. A day after Seattle’s 17-15 loss to Washington, Wilson took to Twitter with what appeared...
NFL
On3.com

Seahawks make critical decision on quarterback Russell Wilson

The Geno Smith Show is coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson was activated from injured reserve on Friday, the Seahawks announced. Wilson suffered two injures in his middle finger on Oct. 7 and hasn’t played since. He had a tendon rupture and a dislocation, and the initial recovery timeline was six weeks.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s net worth in 2021

In his ten years in the league, Russell Wilson has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. For this one, we will take a look at Russell Wilson’s net worth in 2021. Russell Wilson’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $135 Million. Russell Wilson’s net worth in...
NFL
MyNorthwest.com

Huard: Russell Wilson isn’t the problem — Seahawks stuck ‘in between’

The Seahawks’ offense is the obvious thing to point to when discussing their two straight defeats, or even the five losses they’ve suffered over their last six games. What makes that most concerning is that Seattle’s offensive woes have continued even with Russell Wilson back from a midseason finger injury.
NFL
Popculture

Adrian Peterson Signs With New NFL Team After Being Cut by Titans

Adrian Peterson has found a new NFL team after being released by the Tennessee Titans. This week, the Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed Peterson to the practice squad. The Seahawks needed more depth at the running back position due to the number of injuries that occurred this season. "Excited...
NFL
FanSided

3 Russell Wilson trades that will get QB to a winning team

These three teams can save quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks after this season. Things were supposed to get better for the Seattle Seahawks once quarterback Russell Wilson returned from his middle finger injury. So far, the same issues ail the Seahawks even with the one-time Super Bowl champion returning into the starting lineup.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Russell Wilson Speculation

There’s been some speculation this week that the New York Giants might try to make a move for Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason. Several analysts at ESPN have given the idea some legs today, leaving Giants fans to ponder the possibilities. If the season ended today, the Giants would have two first-round picks – No. 6 and No. 7 – and a big question mark at quarterback.
NFL
Field Gulls

NFL boots Seahawks vs. 49ers off of Sunday Night Football

The Seattle Seahawks have been the kings of primetime throughout the Pete Carroll era, but not only are they just 1-3 in night games this season, they have been just excruciatingly boring to watch in general while also being a bad football team. At 3-7 and with a minuscule chance...
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks make a bizarre, nonsensical roster move

The Seattle Seahawks have made a bizarre, nonsensical roster move, signing running back Adrian Peterson to their practice squad. If the Seattle Seahawks are going to go down, they are certainly not going to go down quietly. Entering Week 13 NFL action, the Seahawks are 3-8 and tied for the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFC playoff picture with Packers entering bye week

The Green Bay Packers are 9-3, leading the NFC North and in possession of the No. 2 seed in the NFC entering the bye week in Week 13. After the bye, the Packers play three of the next four at home and then finish the season in Detroit against the Lions. The No. 1 seed in the NFC is still very much in play for Matt LaFleur’s team after 12 weeks.
NFL

