ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio sees 26% increase in fatal drug overdoses

By Daniel McGraw
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vGADj_0d9n7BbY00

The latest overdose data released last week by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirms that overdose deaths that had flattened out starting in 2017 are once again on the rise. Ohio went from 4,410 overdoses last year to 5,585 this year according to the CDC numbers, an increase of 26.6%.

In his award-winning 2015 book on the prescription pill addiction, “Dreamland: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic,” author Sam Quinones focused on Ohio as one of the early spots where the opioid addiction problem took hold. In fact, “Dreamland” was the name of a closed city pool in Portsmouth, Ohio which symbolized for Quinones how communities fighting the epidemic were losing their ability to use long-held standards to fight it. In 1999, there were 327 overdose deaths in Ohio, while in 2020, that number has increased to 5,018, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

While Ohio had seen some headway against the overdose and addiction crises, numbers in recent years have been trending in the wrong direction. This past year, Franklin County led the state with 852 overdoses in the latest data. By contrast, the number of drug overdose deaths in 2017 in Franklin County was 465.

The United States has broken the six-figure overdose number, roughly doubling the 49,387 national drug overdose deaths in 2015 to 100,306 in 2021. The CDC reports yearly numbers in an April to March timeframe, rather than the general January through December standard used by most local governments. In the 2020 data released last year, there were 78,056 overdoses in the U.S. This year’s numbers represent a nearly 29% increase over last.

An analysis last year from the Ohio Attorney General’s office showed Scioto County, home of Portsmouth, was leading the state in overdose deaths based on ODs related to population size. The CDC numbers back that up : Scioto County, with 111 deaths and population of 74,000, had twice as many per capita ODs as Franklin County (852 deaths/1.32 million pop.), and three times as many as Cuyahoga County (546 deaths, 1.26 million pop.)

“It’s not surprising to hear that overdose deaths are up,” said Max Liles with The Counseling Center in Portsmouth said earlier this year . “It’s not like we were ever at a point in the game where we were winning the game. This is an invasive problem, this is chronic problem, this is a progressive disease. It’s only going to get worse.”

The trend in overdose deaths was that they had been declining since 2017 both nationally and statewide. In Cuyahoga County, for example (where Cleveland is located), the ODs went from 727 in 2017 to 549 in 2020.

But Cuyahoga County is projecting them to hit 750 this year, and many feel the pandemic played a big role in that. Addiction meetings (like Alcoholics Anonymous) have had a hard time meeting physically in public, drug courts and hospital care have been restricted, and the stay-at-home status and job uncertainty have fueled the drug addiction trap.

“[People are] dealing with the isolation they felt; they’re dealing with the loss of jobs,” said Scott Osiecki recently , who serves as the CEO of the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board of Cuyahoga County. “They’re not looking to take fentanyl. They’re not even looking to take an opioid, and it is in there and that’s what’s causing the opioid deaths to increase.”

While Ohio is close to the national numbers in terms of drug overdose increases, the state is going against the grain in one major area. The CDC reported in March of this year that urban and suburban counties were growing in ODs per capita much than rural counties are.

But in Ohio, the per capita OD numbers in smaller counties like Scioto, Columbiana, Adams, Lawrence, and Gallia are much bigger than the big counties like Cuyahoga (Cleveland), Summit (Akron), Stark (Canton), and Hamilton (Cincinnati). Larger suburban counties (Lake, Geauga, Clermont, Delaware) are also much lower than the smaller, more rural counties.

A new report released last week by the OHIO Alliance for Population Health shows a troubling and dangerous shift in drug use trends amongst Ohioans. Over the last several years, overdoses have continued to rise and so has the use and blending in of the dangerous drug fentanyl in many other drugs.

“There is a tenfold range in overdose deaths based on counties. There are some counties with very high rates and some with very low rates. So, you wonder why,” said Dr. Joe Gay, the retired executive director of Health Recovery Services in Athens and a staff member with the Alliance. “We’re exploring what the basis of these differences is. Poverty is an issue, community intactness is an issue, but it’s still not entirely clear what the driving factors are.

“For a little more than a decade there has been a significant problem with opioids and overdoses. So, that there was an overdose problem was not a surprise at all,” Gay said. “I would say to a degree fentanyl caught us not completely off guard … but it was a little surprising how bad it’s gotten now.”

Will the stabilization of the COVID-19 death rate because of increased vaccination, and perhaps straightening out of the employment trends, mean that the drug ODs might go back into their decline phases? Hard to say, but the politicians and treatment experts don’t think so.

Retiring Ohio U.S. Sen. Rob Portman issued a statement that said, “According to the CDC, the numbers indicate that 2021 will look even worse, reaffirming what I’ve said many times before — the drug and addiction epidemic in this country is not only resurgent, but far worse than ever before.”

He also said that Congress needs to pass a bill he’s introduced that will provide more for drug addiction treatment, what he calls, “sweeping, bipartisan legislation that will bolster evidence-based programs, expand treatment options, and provide communities with the resources they need to save lives.”

Lisa Mertz, CEO for the Addiction Services Council in Cincinnati  says they have been overwhelmed with calls for help “People are just struggling with the isolation and we’re just struggling to catch up to provide services,” she said in an interview in response to the high CDC numbers.

“One of the women that I love that passed [on] kind of found herself trapped in a small apartment with a two-year-old for months and months and months and I think it was ultimately her demise,” Mertz said. “If we don’t respond now or if we make people come to us instead of going to them, we never see them and a week later we see their obituary.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Ohio sees 26% increase in fatal drug overdoses appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 3

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

COVID-19 infection, hospitalization rates worsen as winter looms

The coronavirus continued a five-week surge in Ohio on Thursday, with state data showing worsening infection and hospitalization rates. While time lag and a Thanksgiving holiday cloud the latest data, an average of about 5,000 Ohioans per day contracted COVID-19 at the end of November, compared to about 3,600 daily at the beginning of the […] The post COVID-19 infection, hospitalization rates worsen as winter looms appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

How cheating voters with gerrymandering poisons everything

Would you play poker with someone who has taken all the face cards in one deck to deal to themselves while you’re left to get cards from a deck with no kings, queens, jacks, or aces? Would you play Monopoly with someone who gets to start the game pre-owning hotels on Boardwalk, Park Place, Pennsylvania, […] The post How cheating voters with gerrymandering poisons everything appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
POLITICS
Ohio Capital Journal

Opponents: ‘Failed abortion’ bill impacts pregnancies, not abortions

A bill involving resuscitation of infants after birth with an attachment targeting abortion providers is being criticized for the impact some say it would have on complicated but wanted pregnancies rather than on abortions. Senate Bill 157, a bill labeled as a measure to track and prevent potential medical malpractice in what bill sponsors call […] The post Opponents: ‘Failed abortion’ bill impacts pregnancies, not abortions appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. POLITICS
Ohio Capital Journal

Cranley calls for lottery commission oversight of sports betting

Democratic gubernatorial hopeful John Cranley is calling on state lawmakers to abandon a sports betting measure that has already passed the Senate, and instead establish sports gaming under the Ohio Lottery Commission’s existing authority. Cranley argues that approach would avoid a lengthy court battle and make more funding available for public schools. The Cincinnati mayor […] The post Cranley calls for lottery commission oversight of sports betting appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
GAMBLING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Hamilton, OH
City
Columbiana, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Vaccine mandate for health care workers halted nationwide by Louisiana judge

WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Louisiana on Tuesday issued a ruling blocking nationwide the Biden administration mandate requiring millions of health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. A suit challenging the mandate was led on behalf of multiple states by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican, and U.S. Judge Terry Doughty granted the […] The post Vaccine mandate for health care workers halted nationwide by Louisiana judge appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
LOUISIANA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

How the pandemic helped spread fentanyl and drive opioid overdose deaths to a grim new high

By Andrew Kolodny, Brandeis University For the past 20 years, I have been engaged in efforts to end the opioid epidemic, as a public health official, researcher and clinician. And for every one of those years I have looked on as the number of deaths from drug overdoses has set a new record high. Yet […] The post How the pandemic helped spread fentanyl and drive opioid overdose deaths to a grim new high appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

Health care PACs fund campaigns of anti-vaccine legislators

Nearly 3,900 Ohioans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the most since mid-January, when vaccines were a scarce commodity allocated only to the neediest recipients. Through the pandemic, meanwhile, the Ohio Hospital Association’s PAC has contributed $13,000 to Republican lawmakers who co-sponsored legislation to ban vaccine mandates from hospitals, colleges, and employers in Ohio. Critics of […] The post Health care PACs fund campaigns of anti-vaccine legislators appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

Second congressional map lawsuit blasts ‘undue’ GOP advantage

Voter education and advocacy groups are the next to jump in to challenge Ohio’s new congressional district map, filing their challenge late Tuesday night that calls into question the constitutionality of the map, and criticizes the process as a whole. “Rather than reflecting voters’ actual preferences, Ohio’s newly enacted congressional map, like elections under gerrymandered […] The post Second congressional map lawsuit blasts ‘undue’ GOP advantage appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Drugs#Drug Addiction#Cdc#Drug Courts
Ohio Capital Journal

$300 million for nursing homes is a head scratcher

Late last month, Republican state Rep. Sara Carruthers of Hamilton introduced House Bill 461, a bill designed to appropriate $300 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds as a one-time payment to Ohio nursing facilities. We all know that as people age, they need extra support. Nursing facilities are a key piece of the puzzle […] The post $300 million for nursing homes is a head scratcher appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
HEALTH SERVICES
Ohio Capital Journal

Biden unveils plan to blunt potential COVID surge this winter

WASHINGTON — Reimbursements for at-home rapid COVID-19 tests. Tougher testing requirements for international travelers. More emergency response teams to aid states combating infection spikes. And another big push to get Americans vaccinated. Those are the latest steps to fight COVID-19 that President Joe Biden announced Thursday, after to senior administration officials briefed reporters Wednesday night on […] The post Biden unveils plan to blunt potential COVID surge this winter appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

Federal vaccine mandate for health care workers in 10 states blocked by judge

WASHINGTON — Enforcement of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of health care workers was blocked in 10 states on Monday, after a ruling by a federal judge in Missouri. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp affects the states involved in the lawsuit, which include Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South […] The post Federal vaccine mandate for health care workers in 10 states blocked by judge appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. POLITICS
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. Supreme Court considers new limits on abortions in Mississippi case

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is weighing potentially sweeping changes to the right to an abortion, after two hours of arguments Wednesday morning on a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The court’s conservatives, who hold a 6-3 majority, appeared through their questions to be sympathetic to Mississippi’s arguments that its […] The post U.S. Supreme Court considers new limits on abortions in Mississippi case appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Ohio Capital Journal

At-home COVID tests to be covered by insurance — but details still to come

WASHINGTON — State health officials on Thursday welcomed the Biden administration’s plan to require private health insurers to reimburse Americans for the cost of rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests — though the officials also raised questions about whether the process will be burdensome. Making those tests more accessible will allow Americans to get results quickly and […] The post At-home COVID tests to be covered by insurance — but details still to come appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

Struggle between large, small growers takes center stage in marijuana reform measure

A Senate measure that would expand significantly the state’s medical marijuana system for businesses and patients got its second committee hearing Tuesday. The proposal is beginning to move as a different and more expansive recreational measure gathers signatures for next year’s ballot. It’s been five years since state lawmakers approved Ohio’s current medical marijuana framework, […] The post Struggle between large, small growers takes center stage in marijuana reform measure appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
SMALL BUSINESS
Ohio Capital Journal

Protestors rally at Supreme Court as justices hear landmark abortion case

WASHINGTON — Lucia Ruta remembers a time when abortions were illegal. A native of Washington, D.C., she says she received an abortion in a back alley when she was 16, in the 1960s. “The doctor told me that if I made as so much a whimper, he was going to stop and kick me out,” […] The post Protestors rally at Supreme Court as justices hear landmark abortion case appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WASHINGTON, DC
Ohio Capital Journal

Big questions remain in huge Medicaid procurement

A Franklin County judge earlier this month dismissed a lawsuit over the largest public procurement in Ohio history. But important questions remain about potential corruption and conflicts of interest among key players who had a say in how the contracts were awarded. It’s unclear whether those questions will be answered. In April, the Ohio Department […] The post Big questions remain in huge Medicaid procurement appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

House passes bill creating electric vehicle commission

The Ohio House has approved legislation that would set up an Electric Vehicle Commission to help advise state lawmakers on policy while also providing tax breaks for EV manufacturers. Those tax incentives run through the end of 2026 and apply to components like batteries specifically designed for EVs. But legislative analysts raised questions about the […] The post House passes bill creating electric vehicle commission appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
POLITICS
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Redistricting Commission asks for dismissal in congressional redistricting lawsuit

Members of the now-disbanded Ohio Redistricting Commission joined together in asking the Ohio Supreme Court to dismiss the congressional redistricting case against them in a filing made public Monday afternoon. Attorney General Dave Yost’s office wrote on behalf of Gov. Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Senate President Matt Huffman and House Speaker Bob […] The post Ohio Redistricting Commission asks for dismissal in congressional redistricting lawsuit appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

New COVID omicron variant ‘not a cause for panic,’ Biden says

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden sought to reassure Americans on Monday about the latest COVID-19 variant, describing it as “a cause for concern, not a cause for panic.” Biden did not announce any new travel restrictions or other federal actions during his brief remarks from the White House. Instead, he urged Americans to get a booster […] The post New COVID omicron variant ‘not a cause for panic,’ Biden says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. POLITICS
Ohio Capital Journal

What Ohio’s Senate map says about GOP redistricting strategy

Early next month, new state legislative districts go before the Ohio Supreme Court. The congressional map approved last week is on its way to court, too. In both cases, Ohio Republicans controlled the process throughout, and approved maps that garnered no support from the minority party — directly at odds with the stated intent of […] The post What Ohio’s Senate map says about GOP redistricting strategy appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

1K+
Followers
928
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy