Fox Nation Host Decides Hanukkah is the Right Time to Compare Dr. Fauci to a Nazi

The former CBS News chief foreign correspondent made her controversial comments, comparing Dr. Fauci to the Nazi doctor who performed cruel medical experiments on Jewish prisoners, last night on Fox News Primetime. “This is what people say to me, that he doesn’t represent science to them,” Logan said during an appearance on Monday on Fox News Primetime. “He represents Josef Mengele. the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps." Logan's comments were denounced this morning by the Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish Committee and the Auschwitz Museum, which said in a statement: “Exploiting the tragedy of people who became victims of criminal pseudo-medical experiments in Auschwitz in a debate about vaccines, pandemic and people who fight for saving human lives is shameful. It is disrespectful to victims & a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline.” Logan is host of Fox Nation's Lara Logan Has No Agenda. ALSO: Why is Lara Logan still on the air?

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO