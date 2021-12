With the unanimous blessing of the city’s Design Commission, plans to renovate and and restore the historic Barton Springs Bathhouse continue to move forward. Barton Springs’ 1947 bathhouse is unimpeachably historic, with city, state and federal historic designations that all come with their own set of requirements for the rehab. On the city’s end, that includes trips to the Historic Landmark Commission and the Design Commission as well as extensive, ongoing public outreach that launched in 2018 with a design meeting. November’s Design Commission vote confirmed that the project meets the design and sustainability standards set by the city.

