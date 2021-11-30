ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Tori Spelling’s Parents: Meet The ‘90210’ Star’s Hollywood Producer Dad & Her Mom

By Cynthia Cook
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uQZNO_0d9n42dd00
Featureflash Photo Agency

From growing up a California rich girl to making waves in the teen soap airwaves, Tori Spelling has made a name for herself. Find out more here about her parents, Aaron and Candy Spelling, and how they shaped her life and experience in show business.

Actress Tori Spelling, 48, had an interesting, unique life growing up in Los Angeles, California with her two parents, Aaron Spelling and Candy Spelling. The Beverly Hills 90210 star was the daughter of a multi-millionaire Hollywood producer and philanthropist mother, living out her childhood in a sprawling 56,500-square-foot mansion with her younger brother, Randy, as she entered show business in the shadow of her dad.

Although Tori definitely lived a charmed life growing up in “Spelling Manor” and making a name for herself on her own as an actress, she often had a strained relationship with her mother and didn’t have an exactly pleasant parting with her father after he died, as his multi-million-dollar estate was miserly divvied up between she and the rest of her family. Find out more below about Tori’s parents, Candy and Aaron, and see how she feels about them today.

Candy Spelling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=135t2K_0d9n42dd00
Tori, Aaron, and Candy Spelling (Featureflash Photo Agency).

Candy Spelling, née Carole Gene Marer, was born Sept. 20, 1945 in Beverly Hills, California. She was first married to Howard Frederick Leveson from 1963 till 1964, then married Tori’s father Aaron from 1968 until his death in 2006. The 76-year-old has served as a producer on Broadway, overseeing various productions like The Color Purple and The Iceman Cometh. Candy also wrote a a book, Stories From Candyland, in 2009, sharing details about her often troubled relationship with daughter Tori.

“Tori and I are a work in progress and probably always will be,” she wrote. “I notice that the more my self-esteem expands, the less patience I have for the pursuit cycle she creates when she shuts me out. We have a pattern, and until we can break it hand-in-hand, this is going to be the little dance she and I do together.” Tori also revealed in her memoir from 2008, sTORI Telling, that her other often criticized her looks and dressed her up in costumes beyond her maturity level, per the Independent.

Although they’ve been through rough times together, according to a 2018 report from Us Weekly, the pair were actively working on their issues and have become closer than ever. “Things were tense for a while between the two,” a source shared with the outlet. “But they are very close now and actively working through their issues.” Tori also confirmed to Andy Cohen in 2019 on Watch What Happens Live that she and her mom were “really good” and that she and her kids had visited their grandmother’s massive apartment which they affectionately deemed “the manor in the sky.”

Aaron Spelling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S3wny_0d9n42dd00
Tori, Aaron, and Candy Spelling (Bei/Shutterstock).

Aaron Spelling was Tori’s father, born April 23, 1923 in Dallas, Texas and died in June 23, 2006. Like his wife, Candy, Aaron was the son of Jewish immigrants, also serving in the United States Army Corps as a pilot during World War I. During his long run in show business, he produced numerous TV hit series, such as Charlie’s Angels, The Love Boat, Dynasty, Beverly Hills 90210, Melrose Place, 7th Heaven, and more. Also like his wife, Aaron was married to another woman before, actress Carolyn Jones, from 1953-1964.

Aaron and Tori began working together on the hit teen drama Beverly Hills 90210 which debuted on Oct. 4, 1990. Tori, who played Donna Martin on the show, spoke with the Beverly Hills Show podcast on Feb. 25, 2021 about her experience working under her dad. “Everyone assumes it was really easy being the producer’s daughter, you got a hit television show. I did,” she said, “I’m grateful for that. But it also weighed on me a lot because I always felt in the back of my head like, ‘I don’t deserve to be here.’ I wasn’t cast through the process like everyone else was. I auditioned for it […] but I know the real deal, I got the job because my dad was like, ‘Write my daughter into the show.'”

Although Aaron participated in a bit of nepotism in working his daughter into his produced programs, he pulled back a bit when it came to leaving an inheritance for she and her brother. After his death in 2006, the producer only left $800,000 to Tori (and Randy) of his $500 million estate, with Candy acting as executor.

“My husband and I handed everything to our children, only later to realize that pushing up your shirtsleeves and digging in your heels is character building,” she explained in her memoir. “I think the best way to explain my perspective is to quote George Clooney‘s character, Matt King, in The Descendants. At the beginning of the movie, Matt explains his family’s intergenerational wealth. Matt says that his father wanted him to have ‘enough money to do something but not enough to do nothing.’ That pretty much sums up how I feel.”

While that small percentage of Aaron’s total worth was left for Tori, Candy did leave a $10 million trust fund to Tori’s eldest child, Liam.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Sami Rocks Sparkly Cross Wrap Halter Top At Harry Styles Concert — Photos

Sami Sheen channeled her inner Harry Styles with a sparkly top and pant set at the singer’s ‘Love On Tour’ in Los Angeles. Sami Sheen rocked a sparkly wrap halter top and pant set at Harry Styles’ concert in Los Angeles. The 17-year-old daughter of actor Charlie Sheen and ex-wife Denise Richards posed with a colorful Pride flag outside of The Forum in an Instagram post shared on Monday, Nov. 22.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Natalie Wood’s Kids: Meet The Late Actress’ 3 Adult Children

Natalie Wood was the proud mother of two biological kids and a proud stepmother to her husband’s daughter. Find out more about the late actress’ children here. Natalie Wood was a beloved Hollywood actress who shockingly perished while on a boating trip to Santa Catalina Island off the coast of Southern California with husband Robert Wagner. Natalie, whose body was discovered in the water on Nov. 29, 1981, was 43 years old at the time of her death, and she was a beautiful talent who went down in history as Hollywood royalty.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling & All 5 Kids Pose For Christmas Card Without Husband Dean McDermott

Dean McDermott was noticeably absent from his family’s 2021 Christmas card, as rumors continue to swirl that he and Tori Spelling are ending their 15-year marriage. Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were not a united couple in their family Christmas card this year. In fact, Dean, 55, was not present at all for the photo, which Tori, 48, shared to her Instagram page on Monday, November 22. The snapshot features the Beverly Hills, 90210 star and her five children posing with several farm animals, including a pig and a rooster that Tori held in her arms. Under the picture, the card reads, “Happy Holidays. With love, from our farm to your home. Xoxox, Tori & family.”
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
State
Texas State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Shows Off Her Bombshell Body In Plunging Black Dress After She Was Seen Unloading Boxes Amid Dean McDermott Marital Woes

Tori Spelling stepped out over the weekend looking single and ready to mingle amid her alleged marital woes. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum flaunted her fit physique in a very busty, tight black dress for her outing in West Hollywood. Spelling and a pal were seen on Saturday, November 6, heading into celebrity hotspot Catch for dinner, per Daily Mail. The mother-of-six appeared to be in good spirits, as she flashed a smile for the cameras before heading into the famed restaurant.
BEAUTY & FASHION
parentherald.com

Hollywood Wild Child Drew Barrymore Admits Being ‘Really Broken’ After Her Divorce to Will Kopelman

Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore has opened up about feeling "really broken" and failing in a major way after her divorce from Will Kopelman, her third husband. In a podcast for "Finding Fearless," the mom said that the breakdown of her marriage to Kopelman was the hardest of all her marriages because they have two daughters together, Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7. She admitted that she lost 40 pounds following the divorce because it was "the death of a dream."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Tori Spelling Slams Paparazzi for Taking Photos at Her Son's School

Watch: Tori Spelling & Jeff Lewis' Family Drama: "Overserved" Recap (S1, E4) Tori Spelling is taking a stand against the paparazzi to protect her kids' privacy. The actress, who shares five children with husband Dean McDermott, shared a personal message to Instagram after a publication posted photos of her picking up one of her sons from school.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Spelling
Person
George Clooney
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Tori Spelling
Person
Matt King
Ok Magazine

Tori Spelling Flaunts Her Lavish Night Out After Dean McDermott Fails To Pay Tribute To Her On His Birthday

Regardless of whether Tori Spelling's relationship status falls under "Single," "Married," or "It's Complicated," she's still living her best life. On Thursday, November 18, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum showed off her lavish night out with her gal pals at the re-opening of The Green Room. Spelling posted a video to her Instagram Story of a three-tier dessert platter, as sparklers in the sweet treats went off and music played in the background.
MUSIC
Us Weekly

Dean McDermott Spotted Seemingly Getting Into a Fistfight Amid Tori Spelling Split Rumors

An icy situation! Fans questioned Dean McDermott‘s whereabouts after he was missing from his family’s holiday card — and it looks like they got an unexpected answer. McDermott, 55, was photographed appearing to have a fistfight with an opponent while playing hockey at a Los Angeles ice rink on Monday, November 22. According to pics posted by Page Six one day later, the duo had their helmets and knee pads on when the altercation occurred.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Color Purple
People

Tori Spelling on Whether or Not She'll Be 'Contributing' to Dean McDermott's Christmas Gift from Their Kids

Tori Spelling is getting real about the holidays. During an appearance on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live on Thursday, the former Beverly Hills: 90210 actress, 48, revealed whether or not she will be contributing to Dean McDermott's Christmas gift from their kids this year. The couple, who wed in 2006, have been "living separate lives" as of late, a source told PEOPLE in November.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Zoë Kravitz Goes Shopping With Channing Tatum & His Daughter As Romance Heats Up

Zoë Kravitz was pictured with beau Channing Tatum’s 8-year-old daughter for the first time in public on Nov. 14, when the trio went shopping in L.A. Zoë Kravitz, 32, has gotten acquainted with another very special woman in her boyfriend Channing Tatum‘s life — his daughter! Zoë, Channing, 41, and Everly Tatum, 8, spent time together at a flea market in Los Angeles on Sunday (Nov. 14), marking the first time that Zoë has been publicly pictured with her new boyfriend’s child. The Big Little Lies star wrapped her arms around Everly, as seen HERE, while they walked outdoors beside Channing, who shares his little girl with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Kendra Wilkinson Admits to 'Rough Start' with Co-Parenting: 'The Guilt Would Set In'

Co-parenting hasn't always been easy for Kendra Wilkinson. The reality star, 36, got candid about the jarring experience she had while adjusting to co-parenting and her new norm after her divorce from former NFL player Hank Baskett. Wilkinson and Baskett finalized their divorce in February 2019 where they both agreed to split joint legal and physical custody of their two children: son Hank IV, 11, and daughter Alijah Mary, 7.
NFL
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
105K+
Followers
11K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy