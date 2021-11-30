Gold’s Popularity Could Rise In 2022

Gold is on the offer below critical daily support structures. Bears are looking for a break into the $1,750s for the rest of the week. Update: The gold price has remained firm despite the bearish bias from a technical perspective, as illustrated below where the $1,750s were marked out as a target for the closing sessions of the week. However, the price is currently trading at $1,770 and up on the day by 0.1% so far. The drift higher is slow and could be subject to a sell-off if the bulls don't commit with bigger size and demand in the coming hours. The main event will be the US Nonfarm Payrolls, so there could be some cause to move to the sidelines.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO