Gold’s Popularity Could Rise In 2022

By John S. Tobey
Forbes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2021, gold looks like a nonstarter. It has drifted down ~6% even as inflation has sped up ~6%. Is it unpopular for a reason? Not necessarily. Instead, it’s probably the result of investors focusing on other, popular investments. Disclosure: Author holds Newmont Corporation and Barrick Gold Corporation common...

What Analysts Forecast for Gold Prices

Originally Posted On: https://investingin.gold/what-analysts-forecast-for-gold-prices-in-2017/. After an amazing year in 2016, we take a look at the analysts’ gold price prediction for 2017. There is mixed reactions on the gold price forecast for 2017. Some analysts argue that with many of 2016 conditions still at force, the gold market is sustainable. However, many analysts believe that this increase could be limited due to increase in interest rates in the U.S.A.
Gold Price Analysis: Bears waiting to move in if solid NFP outcome

Gold is on the offer below critical daily support structures. Bears are looking for a break into the $1,750s for the rest of the week. Update: The gold price has remained firm despite the bearish bias from a technical perspective, as illustrated below where the $1,750s were marked out as a target for the closing sessions of the week. However, the price is currently trading at $1,770 and up on the day by 0.1% so far. The drift higher is slow and could be subject to a sell-off if the bulls don't commit with bigger size and demand in the coming hours. The main event will be the US Nonfarm Payrolls, so there could be some cause to move to the sidelines.
Gold price rallies after downbeat U.S. non-farm jobs growth

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are moderately higher in early U.S. trading Friday and got a boost after the key component of the monthly U.S. employment report did not meet market expectations. A rally in the crude oil market this morning is also supportive for the metals markets. February gold was last up $11.60 at $1,774.50 and March Comex silver was last up $0.194 at $22.505 an ounce.
Gold Up, but Set for Weekly Fall Over Fed’s Hawkish Stance

Investing.com – Gold was up on Friday morning in Asia. However, the yellow metal was set for a third, consecutive weekly fall, weighed down by signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve will quicken the pace of asset tapering and hike interest rates earlier than expected to curb inflationary pressures. Gold...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Gold Reserve#New Gold#Newmont Corporation#Barrick Gold Corporation#Barrick Gold Corp
Are Central Banks Manipulating and Suppressing Gold Prices?

Originally Posted On: https://goldira.company/are-central-banks-manipulating-suppressing-gold-prices. For decades now, central banks all over the world have become known for price manipulation of Gold. It is no secret that {gold as an asset|gold} makes central banks both terrified and amazed at the same time. They are terrified of it since it is used...
Renewed gold weakness has central banks and miners buying

The gold price is gaining bearish momentum as recently re-appointed Fed Chairman Jerome Powell turned from a fiscal dove, to a hawk during testimony in Congress this week. And with concerns easing on Thursday about the risk posed by the newly discovered Omicron variant to the global economic recovery, gold selling pressure has increased.
Gold IRA’s: Why they are Worth their Weight in Gold

Originally Posted On: https://goldira.company/gold-iras-why-they-are-worth-their-weight-in-gold. Investing in precious metals like gold is one of the smartest investment decisions you can make ever for your retirement. Unlike bonds and stocks that are subjected to fluctuations because of inflation, natural disasters, wars and other factors, gold is inflation-proof, which allows investors to secure their financial future. A gold IRA (Gold Individual Retirement Account) is basically an IRS-approved depository of precious metals like gold, platinum and silver. Investing in Gold IRAs allows an investor to secure his or her assets in a tax-deferred account, which holds a relatively smaller risk than traditional IRAs. Let’s look at some of the reasons why Gold IRAs are worth it:
Sterling extends losses as dollar rises after U.S. data

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Sterling weakened on Friday as the potential for earlier Federal Reserve interest rate hikes strengthened the dollar, while there was still uncertainty about whether the Bank of England will lift rates this month. BoE policymaker Michael Saunders, who voted for an interest rate hike in November,...
Gold price moves higher on US jobs data letdown

Gold prices moved higher on Friday as the market tried to gauge the potential impact of a weak US jobs report on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy, as the new coronavirus variant continues to spark uncertainty in the economy. Spot gold rose 0.7% to $1,781.60/oz by 12:15 p.m. ET, avoiding...
Gold rises 1% as virus jitters, lower yields lift demand

Gold prices rose nearly 1% on Friday as uncertainty sparked by the Omicron coronavirus variant and a dip in U.S. Treasury yields boosted the safe-haven metal's appeal. Spot gold was up 0.9% at $1,785.29 per ounce by 03:12 p.m. ET (2012 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled 1.2% higher at $1,783.90.
Fears of a Trade War Push Gold Price Higher

Originally Posted On: https://goldira.company/fears-of-a-trade-war-push-gold-price-higher. Gold has been considered a safeguard against uncertainty and fears for centuries. As the possibility of a trade war escalates, investors are again looking at gold as a {storer|protector} of value. The threat of a trade war between the U.S. and China has serious consequences for...
U.S. stock market aims for back-to-back gains, even as employment report shows 210,000 jobs created in November

U.S. stocks opened modestly higher Friday morning, as investors parsed a jobs report that came in much weaker than expected on a headline basis but appeared to offer some fodder for bullish investors worried about a rapid pace of interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The Labor Department reported that a mere 210,000 new jobs were created in November, well below estimates from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal for a gain of 573,000 new jobs. However, the report did have some strong points. The jobless rate fell to 4.2% from 4.6%, and touched a new pandemic low. Economists...
Stocks slump after murky jobs report, as markets swing

Wall Street is slumping on Friday following a mixed reading on U.S. jobs, one that investors said was tough to parse, in the market's latest bout of dizzying trading. The S&P 500 was 1.5% lower in afternoon trading after erasing an early gain. It’s coming off a jolting stretch where it swerved by at least 1.2% in five straight days, pounded by uncertainty about how badly the newest coronavirus variant will hit the economy and about when the Federal Reserve will halt its immense support for financial markets.
Gold futures climb, end slightly lower for the week

Gold futures climbed sharply on Friday, getting a boost from disappointing monthly U.S. jobs data, but prices still posted a slight loss for the week after settling Thursday at their lowest in more than seven weeks. "Gold has not performed well this week, as we are concerned about the potential of deflation," said James Hatzigiannis, chief market strategist at Ploutus Capital Advisors. The Federal Reserve is set to be more aggressive and with inflation rising, that could "result in the central bank ending asset purchases sooner than we have expected for the next year," he said. "That is why you have not seen that haven appeal gold typically shows." February gold rose $21.20, or 1.2%, to settle at $1,783.90 an ounce. A week ago, the most-active contract settled at $1,785.50.
