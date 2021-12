In compliance with the FTC guidelines, please assume the following about all links, posts, photos and other material on this website: (...) If you are insured or underinsured, then it can be very difficult for you to get quality medical service when you need it. The United States is the only major industrialized nation without universal health insurance and coverage quality has gone down in the last few years. As a result of that, you will find inequities in access to care, avoidable mortality and poor quality care, financial pardons on people who are uninsured or underinsured, and also lost economic productivity.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 12 DAYS AGO