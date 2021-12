Baby monitors are useful for seeing and listening to your little one when you aren't in the same room, but there's only so much you can track through a camera. Owlet's Monitor Duo includes the company's Owlet Cam, along with a smart sock that lets you easily track your infant’s vital signs. This isn't entirely unique—the Nanit Pro Complete Monitoring System (starting at $299) tracks breathing and growth—but Owlet's ability to track heart rate and blood oxygen level is especially useful for parents who fear SIDS or have a baby with special needs. And while neither system is cheap, Owlet's doesn't require a subsciption fee, making it a better buy over the long run and earning it our Editors' Choice award.

