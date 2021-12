When you're the Ohio State quarterback and you perform well, people take notice. C.J. Stroud is learning that the easy way. The Buckeye redshirt freshman put together a fantastic first year as the team's starting quarterback and is reaping the benefits following the completion of the college football regular season. On Friday, Stroud was named one of 10 finalists for the Manning Award, for the best quarterback in the country which also takes into account players' bowl or postseason performances.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO