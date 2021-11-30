Make it easier to assess how 'green' buildings are, says Hong Kong Green Finance Association

Chinese property developer Kaisa Group Holdings said on Friday it failed to secure the minimum 95% approval it needed from offshore bondholders to extend the maturity of a $400 million note due next week, raising the risk of a default. With the Chinese property sector gripped by an unprecedented liquidity...
Thematic exchange-traded funds — which let people invest in stocks related to a trend instead of an index — have had a difficult year, after some exceptional performance in 2020. Despite that, Goldman Sachs says they continue to prove popular and names the ones with the biggest inflows this year.
A new draft taxonomy will help investors, policymakers, and technology providers consistently assess fintechs' environmental impact. A green fintech taxonomy offers building blocks for more consistent assessments of business' ESG disclosures. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Fintech industry. Learn more about becoming a client.
Maersk has launched its “Green Finance Framework” designed to allow issuance of a variety of sustainable financing instruments.
China's cross-border e-commerce merchants are largely underfunded despite Beijing's push to boost the industry, according to Hong Kong-based lending start-up Qupital, which is hoping that its access to the city's established capital market provides an answer. Founded in 2016, Qupital offers offshore US dollar loans to Chinese merchants selling their...
Ride-hailing firm DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) said it plans to delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange. The company's board has also authorized DiDi (DIDI) to pursue a listing of its class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. DiDi, known as...
I see five major groups squeezing the financial markets these days. The first one is obvious: it’s the FinTech start-up community, which is now valued as a third of all banking value. The second is clear too: it’s the Big Tech firms like Facebook and Amazon, who are launching their...
Anne Richards addresses the ECB and Bank of England's decisions to maintain interest rates at the current level given the current uncertainty surrounding the omicron Covid variant. She was speaking on a Conference of Paris panel moderated by CNBC.
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics. Messy further test of the weekly lows and as the tape remains caught in the swirl of Covid caution ahead of a weekend, a jobs report that did nothing to alter the Federal Reserve's path and the – most immediately – ongoing liquidation in story-stock secular-growth tech pressuring the broader Nasdaq.
It's a tough pill to swallow, but women investing for retirement and other financial goals like homeownership, need to plan differently than men. This includes accounting for the potential of reduced earnings after having a child or needing more retirement savings because of having a longer life expectancy. While women...
Chinese regulators are reportedly behind China-based ride-hailing company DiDi exiting from the New York Stock Exchange, just days after listing earlier this year. The regulators stated prior that DiDi had not received the necessary clearances to list in the states. Gordon Chang, Asian affairs expert, joined Cheddar to break down what the delisting says about the relationship between nations. "This really strikes me as an attempt to really to force a decoupling of China and the U.S. in the financial markets," Chang said.
Companies that donated to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) Global Network Foundation - including Amazon, Intel and Microsoft - have yet to weigh in on the movement’s call to boycott white companies this Christmas, despite the group profiting from corporate donations. The organization on Instagram urged its supporters to participate...
For investors looking at Asia ex-Japan, China is a better short-term bet than India, according to Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies. "Structurally, I am very bullish on India," he said, but China will be less vulnerable than India to the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy tightening moves.
LONDON — European markets closed lower after another volatile session on Friday, wrapping up a tumultuous week following the discovery of the new omicron Covid-19 variant. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally closed down about 0.8%, having fluctuated either side of the flatline earlier in the day. For the week, the benchmark is down more than 1%.
Zoom, DocuSign, Peloton... the three shoes have fallen. Omicrom—not as bad as we thought or as long as there is no lockdown, we don't care... Marvell Technology (MRVL)... best in show because it has high performance computing and 5G... gigantic beat and raise... Many price target hikes... Goldman and Cowen upgrade... Cowen says Watershed Q...big automotive (Ford)...
China last week fined Taiwan's Far Eastern Group a total of $74.4 million for a series of infractions. Beijing said Taiwanese firms could not expect to operate in China and support the island's independence. Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang said China was "always rude and unreasonable, and does not understand democracy,...
