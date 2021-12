CLAY CITY, Ind. -- A western Indiana sheriff's deputy was shot in the leg by a man who he and other deputies were trying to arrest on Friday, state police said. The suspected gunman fled after the shooting about 10 a.m. into a wooded area near the Eel River in southern Clay County before surrendering without incident to officers about three hours later, state police Sgt. Matt Ames said.

INDIANA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO