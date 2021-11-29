ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Marcus Carr leads No. 7 Texas past Sam Houston

By Cj Mumme
No. 7 Texas played a game at Gregory Gym for the first time since 1977. Over 3,000 students watched the Horns take down Sam Houston 73-57.

Texas guard Marcus Carr finally snapped out of his slump. Carr paced the Longhorns with 19 points, four assists and three rebounds. In his previous three games, Carr only had nine points on 4-14 shooting.

Carr was not the only Texas guard to play well. Andrew Jones and Courtney Ramey each had 14 points of their own. The seniors have been a big part of the early success Texas has had thus far.

Timmy Allen had another double-digit scoring night. Allen was effective in getting to the free-throw line where he went 8-10 at the line. He finished with 12 points and a team-high seven assists.

The Longhorns will need better interior play if they want to compete against elite competition. The Bearkats were able to make some plays in the paint vs the Texas defense and even won the rebounding battle 29 to 27.

Notable stats:

  • G Marcus Carr: 19 points, four-assist and three rebounds
  • G Andrew Jones: 14 points, four steals
  • G Courtney Ramey: 14 points, two-assist
  • F Timmy Allen: 12 points, seven assists and five rebounds
  • Team: 11-22 from three and 14-18 on free throws

Texas will move back over to the Frank Erwin Center on Friday night to take on the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

Comments / 0

