Perron dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks. Perron helped Brandon Saad open the scoring with the extra man in the first, and the veteran winger also assisted on the game's final goal, scored by Jordan Kyrou early in the third. While Perron has now gone 11 games without a goal after scoring six in his first five, his six assists during the drought have made it bearable for fantasy managers.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO