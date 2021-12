The Green Bay Packers are 9-3, leading the NFC North and in possession of the No. 2 seed in the NFC entering the bye week in Week 13. After the bye, the Packers play three of the next four at home and then finish the season in Detroit against the Lions. The No. 1 seed in the NFC is still very much in play for Matt LaFleur’s team after 12 weeks.

