The Cam Newton return to Bank of America Stadium had everything you could ask for, except a win over his long-time head coach Ron Rivera. All eyes were on Newton as he ran out of the tunnel minute before 1:00 pm yesterday. Even the Fox broadcast team went to the field early and had cameras pointed at QB1. The fans erupted and the smile on Newton’s face said it all. The energy- infectious. You couldn’t help but be fired up as Cam quickly made his way onto the field and drove down for a quick 6 points. And he and the fans were ecstatic. After that touchdown, Cam could be seen running, doing his trademark Superman gesture, and basking in the crowd’s reaction.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO